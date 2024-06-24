Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, a living legend in the world of boxing, has faced numerous formidable opponents throughout his illustrious career including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Erik Morales just to name a few.

The Pac-Man is rumored to be interested in another professional boxing bout after his exhibition match with Japanese MMA star Chihiro Suzuki on July 28. As the 45-year-old steps back into the ring, one name that has been mentioned as a possible comeback opponent and poses a significant threat is current WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios. Although Pacquiao has seen it all in his storied career, Barrios represents a unique challenge that should not be underestimated. Here’s why Mario Barrios is a dangerous fight for Manny Pacquiao.

1. Youth and Physical Attributes

Mario Barrios is significantly younger than Pacquiao, who is now in his 40s. At 28 years old, Barrios is in the prime of his physical condition. His youth brings an edge in terms of stamina, speed, and recovery. Moreover, standing at 5’10” with a reach of 71 inches, Barrios has physical advantages over the 5’5.5″ Pacquiao, who has a reach of 67 inches. These attributes give Barrios the ability to keep Pacquiao at a distance and potentially control the pace of the fight.

2. Power and Knockout Ability

Barrios has demonstrated considerable power in his punches, with a knockout ratio that underscores his capability to end fights decisively. With 26 wins, 17 of which have come by way of knockout, Barrios has the power to trouble any opponent and he even dropped Yordenis Ugas and beat him by wide unanimous decision to claim the WBC interim welterweight title. Ugas was the last man to beat Pacquiao and Barrios made easy work of the tough Cuban. He has the ability to deliver a well timed power punch which makes him a constant threat, particularly to an aging fighter like Pacquiao, who has seen his share of wars in the ring.

3. Boxing Skills and Versatility

Barrios is not just an offensive fighter; he is also a skilled boxer with a versatile style. He can adapt to different opponents and fight effectively at different ranges. His footwork and ability to switch between orthodox and southpaw stances can create confusion and openings. Pacquiao, known for his speed and unorthodox angles, will need to be at his best condition and tactical best to navigate Barrios’ adaptability and ring IQ.

4. Hunger and Motivation

For Mario Barrios, a fight against a superstar like Manny Pacquiao is a career-defining opportunity. The motivation to defeat a legend like Pacquiao can elevate a fighter’s status to new heights. Barrios’ hunger for recognition and his desire to make a name for himself on the big stage can push him to perform beyond his usual capabilities. This intangible factor can often be the difference in closely contested fights.

5. Defensive Skills

Barrios has shown an ability to defend effectively, using his height and reach to avoid punishment while setting up his own offense. His defensive acumen will be crucial in countering Pacquiao’s aggressive style. If Barrios can neutralize Pacquiao’s attacks with his reach advantage and counterpunch effectively, he can accumulate points and wear down the veteran fighter over the course of the bout.

6. Recent Activity and Momentum

While Pacquiao has been relatively inactive with only one exhibition bout against Korean YouTube star DK Yoo in December 2022, Barrios has been consistently competing since losing to Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Keith Thurman, which means he is likely to be sharper and more accustomed to the rigors of fight night. Ring rust can be a significant issue, even for experienced fighters like Pacquiao. Barrios’ recent activity gives him a momentum advantage, having kept his skills honed and tested in live competition.

Conclusion

Manny Pacquiao’s experience, speed, power and legendary status make him a formidable opponent for anyone. However, Mario Barrios could prove dangerous for the aging Filipino icon. With youth, physical advantages, knockout power, versatile boxing skills, and an unwavering hunger for greatness, Barrios has all the ingredients to make this a perilous fight for Pacquiao.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

