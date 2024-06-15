VIDEO: Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez Free Fight Live Stream

Premier Boxing Champions presents a FREE three-fight preliminary fight card live stream leading up to the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk PBC on PRIME Pay-Per-View on June 15th. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured on the Free Prelims is former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) of the Philippines taking on Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

Magsayo, 28, comes from Bohol, Philippines and trains under Marvin Somodio at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card boxing gym in Hollywood, California.

The Filipino stand out became a world champion in 2022 when he upset long reigning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. to win the title by majority decision. Magsayo’s title run was short lived because he lost it in his very next bout against Rey Vargas who was moving up in weight from 122-pounds. He also lost his following fight to former champion Brandon Figueroa.

Magsayo believes the weight cut was too much for him and moving up to 130-pounds gives him more energy and stamina. His main goal is to win another world title and become a two-division world champion.

Main Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title)

PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Watch the Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk PBC on PRIME VIDEO Free Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

