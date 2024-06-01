Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Live Stream on Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5

Fans can enjoy live boxing action from Saudi Arabia with Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang as the main event of a special Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 versus 5 event. The DAZN Pay-Per-View event will live stream on June 1st.

Promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn chose a teams to go head to head on Saturday night. Warren believes his 5 fighters will best Hearns choice of 5.

In the headliner the big heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang fight for validation as critics believe this is a crossroads fight for both guys. The winner will move on to title contention and the loser will be set back and may ponder retirement.

Wilder already won a championship belt and fought in big fights with the likes of Tyson Fury, but for Zhang he has never won a world title and the pride of China is still hoping to land a title shot.

The match-up is something that will be interesting because both guys lost to Joseph Parker in their last outings, with Wilder look much worse, and Zhang putting up a close competitive fight against Parker.

The question heading into this fight is can Wilder still let his right hand power punch go or will he be gun shy like he was against Parker.

Fight Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Featherweight Championship (126 lbs) – Raymond Ford (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Light Heavyweight (17bs lbs) – Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Light Heavyweight Championship (175 lbs) – Dmitry Bivol (Champ) vs. Malik Zinad (WBA Title)

Watch the Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn “Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5” Wilder vs. Zhang Fight Live Stream on DAZN PPV on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. For more information visit: www.DAZN.com

