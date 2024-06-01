Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time, Who Won Fight Results

Big boxing continues during Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia when Chinese boxing star Zhilei Zhang faces American knockout artist and former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder in the main event of the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 card on June 1. The DAZN Live Stream will featured a stacked fight card.



The Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 special event features five of Frank Warren’s best fighters versus Eddie Hearn’s five best in a team event to see which rival promoter has the most wins at the end of the day.

Warren picked Zhang to represent team Queensberry and Hearn chose Wilder to represent team Matchroom in the main event.

Zhang has never won a world title in his pro boxing career, he has always been one of the top contenders who has given every opponent he faced a tough fight. He will go up against the hardest hitting heavyweight in boxing when he takes on Deontay Wilder.

Wilder was once the most feared fighter in boxing, and he held the WBC title until the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury came over to the USA and dethroned him. Wilder and Fury fought to a Draw in their first meeting, but Fury would stop Wilder twice after that.

This will be a make or break bout for Wilder since he told media if he can’t beat someone like Zhang he might as well retire.

Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will also be on the card and he will take on Malik Zinad. Bivol was the original headliner but Artur Beterbiev got injured during training camp and was forced to pull out of the fight, so the battle of the undisputed 175 pound crown had to be scrapped.

Also on the card is a WBA featherweight championship between the current belt holder Raymond Ford of the USA and challenger Nick Ball of the UK.

Find out who won their respective fights with a live fight results updated during the event.

Fight Card and Results Updated:

Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Featherweight Championship – Raymond Ford (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Light Heavyweight – Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Light Heavyweight Championship – Dmitry Bivol (Champ) vs. Malik Zinad (WBA Title)

How to watch Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 live stream online, date and start time

The Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang broadcast begins at 4 p.m. ET / 11 p.m on Saturday, June 1, 2024 and will be live streamed on DAZN. For more information on Saturday’s boxing event visit:https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/5-vs-5/

