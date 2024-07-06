Catch the Epic Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match Live Stream on Fanmio and DAZN

Fight fans around the world are gearing up for a spectacular showdown as former UFC stars and rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal step into the boxing ring for a highly anticipated rematch. This electrifying event will be available for viewing on two premier Pay-Per-View Live Stream platforms: Fanmio and DAZN.

Fanmio – Your Ringside Seat:

Fanmio, renowned for delivering exclusive boxing events, ensures fans an unparalleled viewing experience for the Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing clash. By subscribing to Fanmio, viewers gain access to high-definition streaming, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes insights that immerse them in every punch and strategy. The platform’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to purchase and watch the fight from the comfort of home or on the go, ensuring that no fan misses out on this historic matchup.

DAZN – Where Champions Unite:

DAZN, the global sports streaming service, continues to redefine how sports enthusiasts consume live events. Subscribers can tune in to witness Diaz and Masvidal go head-to-head in what promises to be an unforgettable boxing spectacle. With DAZN’s seamless streaming capabilities and extensive sports content, fans can enjoy the fight live and also catch up on highlights and analyses afterwards.

How to Watch:

To watch Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal on Fanmio, simply visit [https://fanmio.com/products/nate-diaz-vs-jorge-masvidal] and follow the prompts to purchase the event. Fanmio offers various packages to suit different preferences, ensuring flexibility for fans worldwide.

For DAZN subscribers, the fight will be available on the platform’s live events section. Subscribers can access the fight through the DAZN app on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, allowing for viewing anytime, anywhere.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

Viewing: Live on Fanmio and DAZN

About the Fighters:

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are both icons in the world of combat sports, each known for their fearless fighting style and impressive careers in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They first fought in 2019 at UFC 244 for the BMF title. Masvidal won the bout by TKO and Diaz never felt the bout should have been stopped over a cut, he now has a chance to avenge the loss. Their upcoming match is a can’t miss event with two of the most exciting fighters going toe to toe in the boxing ring.

For more information and updates, visit [Fanmio’s website] and [DAZN’s website]

Like this: Like Loading...