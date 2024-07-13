Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan, Skye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Live on Saturday night, undefeated IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis will defend his title against rugged Armenian challenger David Avanesyan and Australian undefeated women’s WBC featherweight champion Sky Nicolson puts her title on the line against Dyana Vargas of the Dominican Republic.

The Matchroom Boxing double championship boxing event takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will be shown on the DAZN live streaming service.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) is widely considered one of the most avoided fighters in boxing. The young champion from Philly has called out all the big names at welterweight including Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, and even Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao and none of them showed any interesting.

Ennis is avoided for a reason, because he is young, and has the skillset and power to give any of the top guys trouble. He is a high risk, low reward bout, so instead of waiting on the top guys to give him a chance, he is making his own name with the help of promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) is a former world champion and he is one of the few opponents who was willing to take on Ennis. The tough Armenian boxer has no fear and seeks out challenges, and even though he is the underdog he has strong belief in his ability to pull off the upset.

Australia’s popular female boxer Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) will defend her women’s WBC featherweight title against the hard hitting Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Vargas believes her power is something Nicolson has never felt before and will be her key to victory on fight night, it will be a classic boxer versus puncher match-up.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Peter Dobson

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Dyana Vargas (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Kwame Ritter

Super Featherweight – Christopher Diaz vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo

Bantamweight – Christian Carto vs. Carlos Buitrago

Welterweight – Ismail Muhammad vs. Frank Brown

Bantamweight – Dennis Thompson vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez

Watch Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. David Avanesyan and Skye Nicolson vs. Dyana Vargas championship bouts on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, Live Stream on DAZN. For more information on tonight’s fight and other Matchroom boxing events visit: www.matchroomboxing.com

Like this: Like Loading...