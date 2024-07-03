LIVE Stream: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Final Boxing Press Conference Video

The final press conference for the long awaited rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on Wednesday, July 3rd before Fourth of July, and it will be available to view online via Live Stream.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 will take place on Saturday, July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be broadcast on Fanmio and DAZN Pay-Per-View streaming services.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal first met in the octagon at UFC 244 in 2019 to fight for the BMF title, Masvidal won the bout via TKO but Diaz felt the fight was stopped too soon and he could continue on.

Since leaving the UFC, Diaz went on to make his pro boxing debut in a big money fight against YouTube boxing star Jake Paul. Diaz lost by a decision and many questioned if he even took the fight serious.

Masvidal who is the co-promoter (Gamebred Boxing) of the event is making his pro boxing debut and he is ready to show Diaz that his boxing skills are levels above his.

The undercard is stacked with a co-main event featuring former UFC star Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Nate Diaz protege Chris Avila squaring off in a 6 round light heavyweight bout.

Pettis is coming off a huge victory over hall of fame boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and is ready to enter the boxing ring once again to show he is serious about the sport.

Avila was a training partner and good friend of Nate Diaz, he fought in various mixed martial arts shows but never gain the status he has since competing in boxing. Avila has made a living fighting on crossover boxing events and is one of the most active MMA fighter turned boxers alongside Anthony Taylor.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila

Lightweight – Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas

Lightweight – Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa

Super Middleweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez

Super Middleweight – Kenny Lopez Jr vs. Andres Martinez

Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan

Heavyweight – Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa

Light Welterweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez

Watch the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal II Final Press Conference Live Stream on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on Fanmio YouTube channel.

Like this: Like Loading...