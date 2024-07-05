Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Live Stream Boxing Weigh-In Video

The big rematch between MMA rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal takes place on Saturday, July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Fanmio and DAZN PPV.

On Friday fans can watch the ceremonial weigh-in via Live Stream and see the fighters square off one last time before they go toe to toe in the boxing ring.

Diaz and Masvidal agreed to fight at a contractual weight of 175 pounds which is the light heavyweight division in boxing, the pair first met at UFC 244 in 2019 for the BMF belt and it was a back and forth stand up battle with Masvidal victorious due to doctor stoppage TKO.

Several years later with the emergence of crossover boxing events the rivals will finally get a chance to settle the score in the boxing ring. Diaz turned pro against Jake Paul losing a decision to the YouTuber turned boxer, and Masvidal who is currently working as a promoter will make his pro boxing debut on Saturday.

Also on the card is Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas, Sean is the younger brother of popular boxing star Ryan Garcia and Amada is the son of former world champion and boxing legend Fernando Vargas. Both are undefeated and fighting to keep their record intact.

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis returns to the boxing ring taking on Nate Diaz protege Chris Avila in the co-main event.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila

Lightweight – Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas

Lightweight – Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa

Super Middleweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez

Super Middleweight – Kenny Lopez Jr vs. Andres Martinez

Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan

Heavyweight – Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa

Light Welterweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez

Watch the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal II Live Stream weigh-in on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on YouTube.

