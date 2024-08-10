FREE Live Stream: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr Fight Prelims

Golden Boy Fight Night holds another thrilling boxing event on August 10, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) will face off in a 12-round main event. This fight not only features an intriguing matchup of power and skill but also stands as a significant moment in the super welterweight division.

A free fight prelims undercard live stream will be available on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN. Former women’s world champion Cecilia Braekhus continues her climb in the super welterweight division as she takes on Maricela Cornejo in the main event of the prelim card.

Serhii Bohachuk, the reigning WBC interim 154 lbs champion from Ukraine, brings a formidable record of 24 wins and just one loss, with 23 of those victories coming by knockout. Known for his devastating power and relentless aggression, Bohachuk has quickly made a name for himself as a force in the division.

In the opposite corner will be Vergil Ortiz Jr., an undefeated contender from Grand Prairie, Texas, with a perfect record of 21-0, including 21 knockouts. Ortiz has built a reputation for his explosive punching ability and impressive finishing skills. His unblemished record speaks volumes about his potential and the high regard in which he is held within the boxing community.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as these two knockout artists prepare to battle for supremacy in the super welterweight division. Fans can expect an action-packed contest with both fighters looking to assert their dominance and potentially set up future world title opportunities.

The evening’s co-main event features a compelling super welterweight showdown between Charles Conwell and Khiary Gray. Conwell, undefeated at 19-0 with 14 knockouts, hails from Detroit, Michigan, and has quickly become a rising star in the sport. His blend of technical skill and power has made him a standout competitor.

Khiary Gray, with a record of 18-6 and 13 knockouts, will be looking to make a statement as he steps into the ring from Worcester, Massachusetts. This 10-round contest is expected to be a high-stakes encounter with both fighters eager to showcase their skills and climb the ranks of the division.

The undercard is also packed with intriguing matchups:

Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Jair Valtierra: In a 10-round super lightweight bout, Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) from Chicago will face off against Mexico’s Jair Valtierra (17-3, 9 KOs). Both fighters bring a solid track record and a hunger for success, promising an exciting contest.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo: A 10-round world title fight features IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) from Palm Beach, Florida, defending her title against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Fundora’s unbeaten record and championship status will be on the line in what is expected to be a thrilling bout.

Joel Iriarte vs. Joel Iriarte: In a six-round welterweight clash, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, will go up against Joel Iriarte (3-1, 1 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts. This match adds an interesting twist with both fighters sharing a similar name, and fans will be keen to see who emerges victorious.

Main Card

Super Welterweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr

Super Weltereight – Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray

Super Lightweight – Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Jair Valtierra

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Joel Iriarte vs. Miguel Ortiz

Prelim Undercard

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo

Middleweight – Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo

Lightweight – Johnny Canas vs. Joseph Cruz

Bantamweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez

Women’s Welterweight – Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum

Banamweight – Jordan Fuentes vs. James Mulder

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Prelims Live Stream airs on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on YouTube.

