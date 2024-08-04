Watch Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela Fight Live on Crawford vs. Madrimov Card

The Riyadh Season event from The BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, will feature a WBA light middleweight world championship between undefeated Terence “Bud” Crawford and current title holder Israil Madrimov in the main event, with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defending his WBA 140-pound title against Jose Valenzuela in the co-main.

The Riyadh Season card will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV on August 3.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) is one of the most popular young Mexican fighters today, he is promoted by the great Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and is the current WBA champion at light welterweight.

What makes Cruz so exciting is his relentless fighting style, he uses his short stature to make it harder for taller opponents to punch him, they lose power trying to punch down when he uses his in and out style while ducking low. He also has high punch output and good stamina which makes him very difficult to keep away.

Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) will be the man who will try to dethrone Cruz and also make a name for himself in the process. Valenzuela is trained by Robert Garcia in Riverside, CA and he is a tall power puncher who can stop anyone with a single shot. He was able to get revenge on Chris Colbert after losing a unanimous decision, by knocking him out in the sixth round of their rematch.

This will also be a huge opportunity for Valenzuela to command bigger paydays in the future if he were to beat a feared fighter like Cruz.

In the main event, three-weight-division world champion and two-division undisputed king Terence “Bud” Crawford will go up another weight division to try and win his fourth weight division title. He is going up against one of the toughest champions in the light middleweight division, WBA world champion Israil Madrimov.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

Watch Riyadh Season: Crawford vs. Madrimov, Cruz vs. Valenzuela at 6:00 PM ET/PT on Saturday, August 3, 2024 on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV live streaming services.

