Watch Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Weigh-In Live Stream

Riyadh Season is here in California at the beautiful BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3rd with a stacked card full of exciting matches including the main event between undefeated fighters Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov.

Before the event, fight fans can watch the ceremonial weigh-in live stream on DAZN’s YouTube Channel on Friday.

Terence Crawford is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Known for his technical prowess, adaptability, and power, Crawford has held multiple world championships in different weight classes including undisputed in super lightweight and welterweight. His skill set includes excellent footwork, a versatile offensive arsenal, and the ability to switch stances seamlessly from orthodox to southpaw.

Israil Madrimov, on the other hand, is a rising star in the junior middleweight division. Known for his aggressive style, power, and strong amateur background, Madrimov has been making waves with his performances and is considered a dangerous opponent for anyone in his weight class. He won the vacant WBA light middleweight title back in March of 2024 when he stopped Magomed Kurbanov. On Saturday he will be in against his toughest test when he defends his belt for the first time against Crawford.

The co-main event could steal the show when the exciting Mexican 140 pound WBA champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his title against the hard hitting challenger Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela.

Fight Line Up and Weight Divisions

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweight

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

Watch the Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, August 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...