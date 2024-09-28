Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon Live Stream on TrillerTV

Atlanta, Georgia – September 27, 2024 – Get ready for an electrifying night of boxing as Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed WBC Super Featherweight and IBO World Super Featherweight champion, puts her titles on the line against former lightweight champion Delfine Persoon. This highly anticipated matchup headlines the all-women’s “Hit Like a Girl, Fight Like a Champion” fight card at the Lux Stage at Trilith Studios, airing live on TrillerTV+.

Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) has become a force to be reckoned with in women’s boxing. Since claiming her undisputed status, she has demonstrated exceptional skill, speed, and power inside the ring. Baumgardner is known for her aggressive style and ability to finish fights, making her one of the most exciting boxers to watch. With a loyal fanbase behind her, she aims to solidify her legacy with a standout performance against Persoon.

Delfine Persoon (48-3, 19 KOs), a seasoned veteran and former lightweight champion, is not one to be underestimated. The Belgian fighter is renowned for her relentless work ethic and technical prowess. With numerous title defenses under her belt, Persoon enters the ring with a wealth of experience and the determination to reclaim championship gold. This fight presents a golden opportunity for Persoon to prove that she still belongs at the top of the division.

As if the Baumgardner-Persoon matchup weren’t enough to excite fans, the co-main event features undefeated American contender Rosalinda “Venom” Rodriguez (13-0) facing off against Belgium’s Amy Naert (10-3) for the vacant WBC International Female Bantamweight Title. Rodriguez, known for her knockout power and aggressive style, is eager to make her mark on the championship scene. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two determined fighters vying for international recognition.

The “Hit Like a Girl, Fight Like a Champion” card is filled with promising bouts, showcasing a diverse lineup of talent:

Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon

Rosalinda “Venom” Rodriguez vs Amy Naert

Agustina Vazquez vs Sabrina Persona

Mariya Agapova vs Nicole Schaefer

Natalie Dove vs Laddy Mejia

Issabel Vasquez vs Crystal Herbert Van Wyk

Stephanie Simon vs Claudia Zamora

Samantha Ginitham vs Martyna Krol

Katharina Lehner vs Yvonne Flores

Each of these matchups contributes to a groundbreaking event aimed at elevating women’s boxing and showcasing the incredible talent present in the sport today.

Don’t Miss the Action!

Boxing fans won’t want to miss this historic all female boxing event, which promises to be filled with action and emotion. The fights kick off at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on TrillerTV+ on Friday, September 27, 2024, where viewers can expect commentary and analysis that highlights the significance of each bout.

This event is not just about the fights; it’s about empowerment, visibility, and the celebration of female athletes in boxing. As the excitement builds, all eyes will be on Baumgardner and Persoon as they prepare to make their mark on this landmark night.

For those eager to witness history in the making, subscribe to TrillerTV+ and catch all the action live. Get ready for a night that promises to deliver fireworks and unforgettable moments!

