FREE Live Stream: GLORY 95 Zagreb: Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh Fight Prelims

Zagreb, Croatia – The rematch between number one ranked heavyweight Levi Rigters (18-2, 8 KOs) and number two ranked Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-3, 61 KOs) headlines GLORY 95 this Saturday, September 21, at the Arena Zagreb.

This contest marks a critical number one contender fight, following their controversial first meeting during the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals. Rigters edged out Rajabzadeh in a closely contested bout that featured multiple knockdowns, but the decision left many fans and analysts questioning the outcome. Rajabzadeh’s aggressive, fan-friendly style earned him a significant following, making this rematch one of the most awaited events in GLORY history.

This time, the fighters will face off over five rounds—a first for a non-title fight in the promotion—ensuring that no doubt remains regarding the winner. Rigters, known for his composure and tactical striking, will look to leverage his size and reach advantage. In contrast, Rajabzadeh brings an explosive, unpredictable style that has previously troubled larger opponents.

Statistically, Rigters boasts superior striking accuracy, which may prove vital in maintaining control over the five rounds. However, Rajabzadeh’s speed and relentless pressure could create opportunities to turn the tide if he makes necessary adjustments from their last encounter.

Both fighters must navigate this clash of styles intelligently, with Rigters seen as the more cerebral competitor. Nonetheless, Rajabzadeh’s experience and ability to adapt could lead to an unexpected outcome.

The winner of this thrilling rematch will secure a shot at Rico Verhoeven for the heavyweight title at GLORY COLLISION 7 on December 7. As fans flock to the arena, the anticipation for this showdown continues to build, promising an unforgettable night of kickboxing action.

Prelim Undercard

Lightweight – Guerric Billet vs. Andrej Kedves

Light Heavyweight – Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Jimmy Livinus

Middleweight – Vito Kosar vs. Ulrich Tiebe

Welterweight – Antonio Krajinovic vs. Teo Mikelic

The GLORY 95 Prelims LIVE Stream begins at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 on YouTube.

GLORY 95 Main Card

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

Welterweight – Hamicha vs. Cedric Do

Heavyweight – Tariq Osaro vs. Uku Jurjendal

Heavyweight – Mladen Brestovac vs. Vladimir Tok

Heavyweight – Nordine Mahieddine vs. Nikola Filipovic

Welterweight – Arian Sadikovic vs. Vedat Hoduk

The GLORY 95 main broadcast airs at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on VIDEOLAND in the Netherlands and on DAZN. For more information visit https://glorykickboxing.com/events/glory-95

