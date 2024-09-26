Lingerie Fighting Championships to Air on Toro TV Following Maybacks Global Entertainment Deal

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have signed a broadcast deal with Maybacks Global Entertainment that will see their events and reality series air on Toro TV.

“We’re excited to work with Maybacks & Toro TV,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says, “and share our unique brand of sports entertainment with their audience.”

Toro TV is marketed as ‘TV for the bold’ and is reminiscent of the former Spike TV in that it caters to a mostly male audience.

“Lingerie Fighting Championships is a great fit for Toro TV,” Chris Giordano, Chairman and President of Maybacks Global parent company Authentic Holdings says. “Ring of Combat, our initial entrée into combat sports, has been a great success with its audience multiplying dramatically with each show.”

Lingerie Fighting Championships has previously aired on Tubi TV and more recently Fubo TV, putting up exceptional numbers on both.

“We’ve always attracted a big TV audience,” Donnelly says. “The challenge has been surviving the executives who want us to do ‘family friendly’ shows rather than the shows our fans actually want to see.”

Toro TV (ToroTV.net) is available to more than 150,000,000 viewers in 180 countries including China and India.

“We are looking forward to putting LFC content in front of a massive audience, many of whom have never had an opportunity to watch it before,” Giordano says.

Donnelly shares Giordano’s optimism, adding, “We see this as a great opportunity to grow our companies together. Mayback Global’s Vast Tag program and carriage on several of the largest smart TV brands in the world was especially attractive.”

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com

About Maybacks Global, Toro TV & Authentic Holdings Inc.

Maybacks Global Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:AHRO). Toro TV is part of their iDreamCTV family of channels.

For more information please visit www.maybacksglobal.com

