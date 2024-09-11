Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs. Jenny Savage Stake Pro Tournament Live on Saturday

MF & DAZN: X Series 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage – Stake Pro Tournament Card in Newcastle

The excitement is palpable as Misfits Boxing returns to Newcastle for what promises to be an electrifying event. Misfits Boxing 18, set to take place on Saturday, September 14, is shaping up to be a night of intriguing crossover bouts, headlined by the clash between Elle Brooke and Jenny “The Tennessee Gangster” Savage including the Stake Pro Tournament featuring the boxing debut of former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson.

Headlining Clash: Brooke vs Savage

In the spotlight of the main event, Elle Brooke will defend her Misfits Boxing middleweight world title against the formidable Jenny Savage. Brooke, an OF star who has carved out a niche in the boxing world, last fought in May against MMA standout Paige VanZant. That bout ended controversially in a draw despite Brooke’s early dominance, including a knockdown in the first round. This time, Brooke faces a new challenge in Savage, known for her fierce bare-knuckle boxing skills. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Brooke can retain her title or if Savage will emerge victorious in what many are predicting to be her toughest challenge yet.

Stacked Card of Action

The event isn’t just about the main event. The card is loaded with a variety of exciting matchups:

Jully Poca vs Crystal Pittman: Poca will put her MFB cruiserweight championship on the line against the tenacious Crystal Pittman.

Stake Pro Tournament: The inaugural Stake Pro tournament will be a highlight of the night. Fighters will battle it out in semi-finals before culminating in the final all on the same evening. The line-up includes former MMA fighters Chris Avila vs Benson Henderson and Idris Virgo vs Fes Batista, promising a highly competitive series of matches.

Additional Bouts: The evening will also feature Anthony Taylor against Nahom Wedi, Joey Knight vs Lil Cracra, Ashley Rak-Su vs Tristan Hamm, and George Stokey vs Lewis Bowden. Plus, the Misfits Kick-offs will showcase Nikki Hru defending her MFB women’s lightweight championship against Carla Jade and Big Tobz going up against Kelz.

Event Details and Viewing Information

Misfits Boxing 18 will be held at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, with the event kicking off at 7:00 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The main event, featuring Brooke vs Savage, is expected around 10.30 pm BST.

For fans eager to catch all the action, the event will be broadcast live on DAZN. Additionally, the kick-off free fight prelims and countdown show will be available on DAZN’s YouTube channel starting at 6:00 pm BST, offering a prelude to the main fights of the evening.

