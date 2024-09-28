Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

This Saturday, Rhiannon Dixon defends her WBO lightweight title against the formidable Terri Harper. With both fighters eager to make their mark, this matchup promises to deliver intense competition. The Matchroom Boxing card will be loaded with fights included a FREE live stream prelims show prior to the main card on DAZN.

Known by her ring name “Belter,” Terri Harper hails from Denaby, Yorkshire, and carries a professional record of 14 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats. At just 27 years old, Harper has experienced the exhilarating highs of victory and the crushing lows of defeat. After suffering a stoppage in her last bout against WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan, Harper is determined to bounce back and prove her resilience.

Harper’s journey has been marked by significant accomplishments, including a successful title defense against Ivana Habazin and a win over Hannah Rankin for the WBA super welterweight title. While she faced setbacks against elite opponents like Alycia Baumgardner, her ability to recover and compete at the highest level showcases her tenacity and skill.

On the other side of the ring stands Rhiannon Dixon, a 29-year-old phenom from Warrington, Cheshire, who has made waves in the boxing scene with her impressive unbeaten streak of ten fights. Dixon captured the WBO World Female Lightweight Title in April 2024, defeating Karen Carabajal by majority decision. Her prior victory over Katharina Thanderz for the EBU European Female Lightweight Title further solidifies her status as a rising star in women’s boxing.

Dixon’s rapid ascent from a seven-fight amateur career to world champion in just ten professional bouts is nothing short of remarkable. Her disciplined foundation in boxing, combined with her natural talent, has drawn comparisons to cinematic triumphs, but this story is unfolding in real life.

Harper seeks redemption and a chance to reclaim her standing, while Dixon aims to solidify her reign as champion and continue her remarkable journey to become undisputed champion at lightweight. With the spotlight on these female warriors, fans can expect a thrilling showdown filled with skill, determination, and heart.

Main Card (DAZN)

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper (WBO Title)

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. George Davey

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva

Super Featherweight – Giorgio Visioli vs. Diego Lagos

Free Prelims (YouTube)

Bantamweight – Josh Babb vs. Kelvin Madjid

Super Featherweight – Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Kevin Trana

Middleweight – Jimmy Sains vs. Omir Rodriguez

Super Bantamweight – Brandon Scott vs. Calum Turnbull

Light Middleweight – Connan Murray vs. Marco Simmonds

Watch Before The Bell: Dixon vs. Harper Live Stream Prelims at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, September 28, 2024 on YouTube.

