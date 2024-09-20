VIDEO: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Fight Weigh-In Live Stream

London, UK – September 19, 2024 – The excitement is building as boxing fans around the world gear up for the monumental showdown between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title. The weigh-in, taking place on Friday, September 20, is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling weekend of boxing at Wembley Stadium.

The stacked Riyadh Season boxing event unfolds on Saturday, September 21, in front of a staggering 94,000 fans. Joshua, a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, is coming off a powerful knockout victory against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou earlier this year, while Dubois recently showcased his strength by halting highly touted Filip Hrgovic with a technical knockout in their match last June.

The IBF heavyweight title, recently vacated by Oleksandr Usyk, is at stake, adding even more drama to this already electrifying encounter. With both fighters boasting impressive knockout records—Joshua with 28 wins and 25 knockouts, and Dubois with 21 wins, including 20 knockouts—the likelihood of the fight ending by stoppage couldn’t be higher.

While Joshua has faced setbacks against Usyk in their previous encounters, his experience and resilience make him a favorite heading into the fight. On the other hand, Dubois, known as “Dynamite,” brings a knockout punch and youth to the table, though his knockout loss to Usyk raises questions about his readiness to handle elite competition.

The undercard is equally enticing, featuring evenly matched bouts that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Notable matchups include Tyler Denny taking on Hamzah Sheeraz in a middleweight clash, and Anthony Cacace battling Josh Warrington in a super featherweight bout. Boxing enthusiasts will also witness unbeaten Joshua Buatsi face Willy Hutchinson in the light heavyweight division and a lightweight bout between Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley.

The Weigh-In Live Stream begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Friday, September 20, 2024 on YouTube.

RIYADH SEASON CARD: ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. DANIEL DUBOIS WEIGH IN VIDEO



Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua (IBF title)

Middleweight – Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Super Featherweight – Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington

Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley

