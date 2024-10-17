Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

On October 17, the spotlight will shine brightly on Casino du Lac-Leamy as local boxing sensation Alexandre Gaumont steps into the ring for the first time as the main event. This highly anticipated fight marks a significant moment not just for Gaumont, but for the entire Outaouais boxing community. Fans can catch all the action live on Punching Grace and ESPN+, starting at 7:00 PM.

The hard-hitting Buckingham native, known as ‘King Cogne,’ comes into this bout with an impressive record of 11 wins, 0 losses, and 7 wins by knockout. “This will be the third time I’m fighting at home, and since the crowd has shown up in the past, I hope they’ll be even louder for my first main event!” Gaumont expressed. “It’s no coincidence that I deliver my best performances when my people are behind me; October 17 promises to be a big night.”

However, Gaumont will face a formidable opponent in Andres Viera, a rugged Argentine fighter with a record of 11 wins and 8 losses. Known for his resilience, Viera is up for the challenge to test the undefeated hometown favorite. The scheduled 8-round bout between these two warriors promises to be a thrilling encounter, setting the stage for Gaumont to showcase his skills on a larger platform.

Adding to the excitement of the night is the long-awaited return of Gatineau’s Pascal Villeneuve. After more than eight years away from the ring, Villeneuve is ready to make a statement. “For me, the most important thing was to experience it at least once with my kids,” he said, reflecting on the significance of this moment. “I feel in a much better place in my life now than I was even when I was active, but one thing hasn’t changed: I’ll give it my all to impress the crowd.” Villeneuve, holding a record of 4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, will face Rafael Sosa Pintos in a cruiserweight match, bringing an emotional dimension to the event as he competes in front of familiar faces.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the main event. The undercard features an impressive lineup, Veteran Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett aims to position himself for another world championship bout, while rising star Mehmet Unal looks to continue his ascent in the light heavyweight division.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight: Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera

Junior Welterweight: Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz

Welterweight: Steve Claggett vs. Eduardo Estela

Light Heavyweight: Mehmet Unal vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan

Junior Welterweight: Luis Santana vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre

Middleweight: Shamil Khataev vs. Cristian Rafael Coria

Cruiserweight: Pascal Villeneuve vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos

Super Middleweight: Moreno Fendero vs. Pavel Albrecht

How to Watch

Fans eager to witness this remarkable night of boxing can tune in on punchinggrace.com and ESPN+. With a start time of 7:00 PM ET/PT on Thursday, October 17, 2024, the event promises an electrifying atmosphere, showcasing local undefeated talent and providing fans with a unique experience as they cheer for their fighters.

As Gaumont and Villeneuve prepare to leave it all in the ring, the night signifies a passing of the torch and a celebration of the rich boxing tradition in the Outaouais region. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic event.

