BKFC Spain: Franco Tenaglia vs Tony Soto Live Stream Fight Prelims

BKFC Spain: Tenaglia and Soto Set to Clash for Vacant Lightweight Title in Marbella

Marbella, Spain – October 12, 2024 – The BKFC Spain event kicks off tonight at the iconic Marbella Arena, featuring an action-packed card highlighted by a main event showdown between two of the top lightweights in bare-knuckle fighting: Tony “Loco” Soto and Franco Tenaglia. They will battle for the vacant BKFC World Lightweight Title in what promises to be a thrilling headliner.

Tony Soto enters the ring with an impressive undefeated record of 6-0, showcasing his heavy hands and relentless fighting style. The American fighter, known for his knockout power, will face off against Spanish sensation Franco Tenaglia, who is looking to enhance his own record to 4-0 on home soil. Tenaglia, a dynamic pressure fighter, aims to captivate the local crowd and claim the prestigious 155-pound strap.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Tenaglia stated at the pre-fight press conference. “Fighting for the title in my own country is a unique opportunity. I’m ready to put on a show for the fans and take that belt home.”

In the co-main event, former boxing champion Austin Trout will defend his BKFC welterweight title against UK powerhouse Rico Franco. Known for his slick boxing style, Trout faces a significant challenge in the hard-hitting Franco, who is determined to snatch the belt from the veteran.

Another title fight on the stacked card sees American David Mundell defend his middleweight championship against the crafty British fighter Danny Christie. Mundell, known for his iron chin and knockout ability, will look to retain his title against the technical prowess of Christie.

Tonight’s event marks a historic moment for BKFC as it makes its debut on the DAZN streaming platform, offering fans around the world access to this landmark occasion. With three title fights and a deep card featuring rising talents, BKFC Spain is set to deliver an unforgettable night of bare-knuckle action.

Fight Card Highlights:

Main Event: Franco Tenaglia vs. Tony Soto – Vacant BKFC Lightweight Title

Co-Main Event: Austin Trout vs. Rico Franco – Trout’s BKFC Welterweight Title

Middleweight Title Fight: David Mundell vs. Danny Christie – Mundell’s BKFC Middleweight Title

Additional Fights:

Dan Chapman vs. Mike Jurik (Featherweight)

Felipe da Silva Maia vs. James Lilley (Welterweight)

Hannah Rankin vs. Deborah Melhorn (Featherweight)

Oscar Stephens-Willis vs. Ben Davis (Lightweight)

Yunus Emre Batan vs. Maxime Bellamy (Middleweight)

Prelims:

Nico Gaffie vs. Radek Stadler (Bantamweight)

Arbi Chakaev vs. Jose Daniel (Light Heavyweight)

Fran Suarez vs. David Mora (Lightweight)

With an electric atmosphere expected in Marbella and betting opportunities aplenty, tonight’s event is poised to be a turning point for the sport in Spain and a showcase of top-tier bare-knuckle fighting. Fans around the globe will not want to miss this historic debut on DAZN. Watch the Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, October 12, 2024 starting at 10:00 AM PT on DAZN Boxing YouTube.

