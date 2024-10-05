How to Watch UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Fight Live Stream Online

Get ready for an exciting night of fights as UFC 307 rolls into the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 5, 2024. The main event features two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against the No. 8-ranked contender, Khalil Rountree Jr.

In the co-main event women’s UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends her title against former bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

UFC 307 promises to deliver an unforgettable night of fights, with competitive matchups and championship bouts. This will be a fight fans event so tune in live on October 5 via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View to catch all the excitement!

If you’re eager to catch every punch, kick, and submission, here’s how to watch the event live online.

Event Details

Main Event: Alex Pereira (11-2) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-5, 1 NC)

Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington (16-8) vs. Julianna Pena (11-5)

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Broadcast: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 307 Fight Card

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (Light Heavyweight Title)

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena (Women’s Bantamweight Title)

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison (Women’s Bantamweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweight)

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo (Women’s Strawweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez (Lightweight)

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight)

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux (Light Heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington (Women’s Strawweight)

Court McGee vs. Tim Means (Welterweight)

How to Watch UFC 307 Live Online

Streaming Options

ESPN+ Subscription

To watch UFC 307, you need an active ESPN+ subscription. The event will be available as a Pay-Per-View (PPV), so you’ll need to purchase the fight in addition to your subscription.

Visit the ESPN website https://plus.espn.com/ufc or app, log in, and navigate to the PPV section to buy UFC 307.

Purchase Options

The PPV price may vary, so check the ESPN+ site for current rates. Often, you can bundle the PPV with an ESPN+ subscription for a discounted price.

If you don’t have ESPN+ yet, consider signing up for a monthly subscription or an annual plan to save on long-term costs.

Compatible Devices

You can watch UFC 307 on various devices, including:

Smart TVs (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick)

Gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox)

Mobile devices (iOS, Android)

Laptops and desktops via web browsers

