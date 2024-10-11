LIVE Stream: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Weigh-In Video

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, prepares to host a monumental showdown on Saturday, October 12, 2024. In a highly anticipated bout, unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will face off against WBA 175-pound titleholder Dmitry Bivol. This clash not only promises to deliver explosive action but will also crown the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Artur Beterbiev, known for his ferocious power and relentless pressure, boasts an undefeated record of 20 wins, all by knockout. The Russian-Canadian fighter is not just a champion; he is a formidable force in the ring, with a reputation for battering his opponents until they wilt from the pressure. Beterbiev’s style relies on his ability to close the distance, utilizing his exceptional footwork and devastating punches to break down opponents.

Dmitry Bivol, also hailing from Russia and also unbeaten, presents a different challenge. The WBA champion is celebrated for his technical prowess, speed, and ring IQ. With a record of 23 wins and 11 knockouts, Bivol combines skillful boxing with strategic execution, making him a tough matchup for anyone in the division. His ability to adapt mid-fight and maintain composure under pressure will be crucial against Beterbiev’s aggressive approach.

This match is a true battle for supremacy in the light heavyweight division, with both fighters expressing their desire to unify all major titles. Fans can expect styles match-up where Beterbiev’s raw power clashes with Bivol’s finesse, creating a captivating narrative in the ring.

The main event isn’t the only excitement on the fight card. The undercard features several intriguing bouts that will set the tone for the evening:

Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia (Australia) defends his IBF title against Jack Massey (UK), promising a thrilling contest between two rising stars.

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Skye Nicolson (Australia) puts her WBC title on the line against Raven Chapman (UK), showcasing top female talent in boxing.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Eubank Jr takes on Kamil Szeremeta, a clash that adds further depth to the card.

Heavyweight Bout: Fabio Wardley faces Frazer Clarke in what promises to be a power-packed encounter.

Light Heavyweight Match: Ben Whittaker meets Liam Cameron in a promising matchup to round out the night.

Weigh-In Details

Both Beterbiev and Bivol and the undercard fighters step onto the scales for the weigh-in on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT (Video Below). Fans can watch the weigh-in live stream for free on Top Rank’s YouTube Channel. This event serves not only as a formality but as a pivotal moment where the fighters’ mental and physical readiness will be put on display.

Broadcast Information

Boxing enthusiasts can catch the main event live on ESPN+, while the undercard bouts will be available on DAZN, ensuring fans have multiple avenues to witness this historic night.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA Titles)

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (IBF Title)

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez

