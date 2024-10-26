LIVE Stream: Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis Free Fight Prelims

On October 26, a week before Halloween, boxing fans are in for a treat as Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) takes on Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) in the main event of a Matchroom boxing on DAZN fight card at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

This clash of 140 pounders promises to be an all action bout, with the British former title challenger Catterall squaring off against the former two-time world champion from New Orleans, Prograis. Both fighters will vie for the WBO International title in a 12-round super lightweight bout.

A Free live stream preliminary Before the Bell fight card on YouTube will air before the main card on DAZN.

Catterall, a true contender and top fighter in the super lightweight division is ready to continue his quest to become a champion in the division. Prograis, known for his heavy hands, aims to reclaim his status among the elite in the division. This has the makings of a good fight because both fighters have something to prove heading into it.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; the co-main event features Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) taking on Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles. This matchup is sure to deliver fireworks as both competitors bring their own unique styles to the ring.

Fans can also look forward to an intriguing undercard, including a rematch between James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) and Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight clash. Additionally, the rising star Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) will face Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title at welterweight.

The action-packed event kicks off with undefeated prospect Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) going up against Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round super welterweight opener.

Watch the Before the Bell live stream fight prelims on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT (Video Below).

