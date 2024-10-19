PFL Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira Live Stream Fight Prelims

On October 19, the Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the PFL Battle of the Giants. The main event features former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) making his much-awaited return to MMA against Brazil’s Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC). This heavyweight championship clash promises to deliver action.

Ngannou, known for his astonishing knockout power and ferocious fighting style, has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in MMA. After a dominant run in the UFC, culminating in his victory over Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title, Ngannou went into the world of boxing and in his debut he gave heavyweight champ Tyson Fury one of his toughest fights, even dropping him in the fight. He then went on to fight the other heavyweight star Anthony Joshua but fell short losing by knockout. He is eager to reassert himself in the competitive landscape of mixed martial arts. His transition to the PFL offers a fresh start and new challenges, as he aims to become a two-time champion.

Standing opposite Ngannou is Ferreira, a seasoned competitor with a reputation for finishing fights. As the reigning PFL champion, Ferreira possesses a unique blend of striking and grappling skills that make him a formidable opponent. With a wealth of experience in high-pressure situations, Ferreira is ready to seize the moment and prove himself against one of the sport’s biggest stars.

The excitement continues with the co-main event, which features an all-Brazilian showdown between two of the most celebrated names in women’s MMA. Cris “Cyborg” (27-2), a former UFC champion and Bellator titleholder, will take on two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Cyborg, known for her aggressive striking and ability to finish fights, aims to reclaim her position at the top of women’s featherweight division. Pacheco, a fierce competitor in her own right, is determined to defend her title and prove that she belongs among the elite.

In addition to these thrilling bouts, the card features Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) defending his title in a rematch against Jamaica’s Fabian Edwards (13-3). Eblen’s undefeated record showcases his skill and determination, while Edwards seeks redemption and an opportunity to dethrone the champion.

Further adding to the excitement, Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) will face Zafar Mohsen (13-4) in a featherweight clash, and former Bellator 145 lbs champion AJ McKee (22-1) will open the PPV against Paul Hughes (12-1) in an explosive lightweight matchup. Each fight on the main card promises high-stakes action and the potential for dramatic finishes.

Fans can catch all the action live via ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in various international markets. The Free live stream preliminary card kicks off at 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT) on YouTube, followed by the main card at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT). Notable prelim matchups include Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno in bantamweight action and Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders in lightweight.

