Subriel Matias vs Roberto Ramirez Live PPV From Puerto Rico on November 9

Fresh Productions presents ‘Taínos Vs. Aztecas’ on November 9 in Bayamón: the return of Subriel Matías!

Cataño, Puerto Rico – Former junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-2; 20KO’s), from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, returns to the ring on November 9, 2024 at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico in a 10 round bout in the junior welterweight division against world contender Roberto Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs), from México.

The anticipated return of Matías headlines a stellar event presented by Fresh Productions, where all undercard fighters will face top Mexican contenders. Taínos vs. Aztecas will be distributed live by ppv.com/iN Demand, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico on both cable and satellite pay per view.

PPV.COM marks an important step towards modernizing and expanding access to Fresh events by providing an innovative, high-quality and easily accessible streaming experience. In addition, this event will be available on all cable and satellite providers in the Virgin Islands, Guam and Saipan.

“We are excited to have the access to PPV.COM a platform that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in event streaming. This agreement not only expands our reach globally, but also ensures that our events reach more fans, with the best technology available to maximize the viewer’s experience is unforgettable. Our goal has always been to offer the best in entertainment, and this collaboration reinforces that mission,” said Juan Orengo Guerrido, President of Fresh Productions.

The co-main event will be a world title final eliminator for the number one ranking position of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) at bantamweight division (118 pounds), when two-time world champion Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodríguez (22-3, 13 KOs), from Vega Baja and ranked number three by the organization, faces Mexican ranked number five José Salas (15-0, 10 KOs), from Tijuana in a 12-round fight.

Newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) NABO Junior Welterweight Champion Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of Fajardo, will defend his title against Mexican Pedro ‘La Roca’ Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs), from Sonora, in a 10-round fight.

Telemundo’s ‘Exatlón USA #5’ Champion and the only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympics, Jeyvier Cintrón (12-1, 6 KOs), from Bayamón, will seek to qualify among the best 15 fighters in bantamweight division, when he faces Rashib Martínez (23-3-1, 11 Kos), from Monterrey, Mexico, for the vacant WBO International title in a 10-round fight.

Opening the card is an exciting and promising fight between Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra’ Ortiz (10-1, 5 KOs) from Cidra, against Mexican and world contender Kevin ‘El Chacal’ Gonzalez (27-1-1, 14 KOs), from Sinaloa, Mexico, in a 10 rounds junior featherweight bout.

The residential pay-per-view (PPV) rate will be $39.95

Tickets are available at Ticketera.com

Like this: Like Loading...