Tim Tszyu vs Bakhram Murtazaliev: Watch the Fight Live Stream on PRIME Video

On October 19, boxing fans will be treated to an electrifying main event as unbeaten champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) defends his IBF super welterweight title against Australia’s Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. This championship bout, scheduled for 12 rounds, will be broadcast by Premier Boxing Champions on Amazon PRIME Video.

Murtazaliev enters the ring for his first title defense, bringing with him an unblemished record that reflects his dominant performances in the ring. Murtazaliev aims to solidify his status at the top of the super welterweight division. With 16 of his 22 victories coming by way of knockout, fans can expect him to come out swinging against the seasoned challenger.

Tszyu, a former WBO 154-pound titleholder, is no stranger to the big stage. After suffering his first career loss in a competitive match against Sebastian Fundora, Tszyu is eager to reclaim his position among the elite. The Australian fighter is known for his relentless pressure and exceptional boxing IQ, making this matchup a real 50-5o fight.

The co-main event features an intriguing matchup between unbeaten Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) and Venezuelan veteran Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs). Scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight, this fight promises fireworks, as Tellez looks to extend his perfect record against an experienced vet with knockout power.

Kicking off the night will be a compelling middleweight clash between Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) and Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs). The fight, also set for 10 rounds, will see Tapia vying for the vacant IBF International title. Both fighters have shown promise in their careers, and their matchup is sure to set the tone for the evening.

The early prelims features a diverse lineup of talent. Heavyweight Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Willie Jake Jr. (11-5-2, 3 KOs) in an 8-round battle, while Justin Viloria (6-0, 4 KOs) squares off against Diuhl Olguin (16-40-7, 10 KOs) at super featherweight. The card also includes Carlos Jackson (20-1, 13 KOs) taking on Ryan Lee Allen (10-8-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-round super bantamweight showdown.

Fight Card

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu

12 rounds, Super Welterweight – Murtazaliev’s IBF title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez

10 rounds, Super Welterweight

Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra

10 rounds, Middleweight

Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr.

8 rounds, Heavyweight

Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin

8 rounds, Super Featherweight

Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen

8 rounds, Super Bantamweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Marco Delgado

8 rounds, Super Middleweight

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias

6 rounds, Super Bantamweight

Jocksan Blanco vs. Angel Ilarraza

6 rounds, Welterweight

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Jenn Gonzalez

6 rounds, Featherweight

Michael Garcia vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez

4 rounds, Super Lightweight

As fans gear up for this must-see event, the Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu live stream broadcast begins on Saturday, October 17, 2024 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Amazon Prime Video. For more information visit: www.premierboxingchampions.com

