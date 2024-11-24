BKFC LA: Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov Free Live Fight Prelims Video

Get Ready for BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles live from the Thunder Studios in Carson, California this Saturday, November 23rd. The card is headlined by undefeated fighter Ruben “Badboy” Warr and top contender Bovar “The Gladiator” Khanakov.

A Free preliminary undercard show on YouTube will air before the main card broadcast on the BKFC App, DAZN and Prime Video.

In the main event, Ruben Warr who is currently unbeaten in the lightweight division and coming off a vicious first round KO of Robbie Peralta wants become champion and provide for his family. Having fought in Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing, he finally feels he found his combat sports home. Saturday night he will be in for a tough fight against a very tough Ukrainian contender in Bovar Khanakov.

BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles promises to be a night of raw, unfiltered bare knuckle action. From the top of the card to the undercard, every fight is guaranteed to deliver hard-hitting moments, jaw-dropping finishes, and fierce rivalries. Fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on the BKFC App, ensuring that no one misses a second of the thrills.

With rankings on the line and fighters looking to cement their legacies, this is one event you won’t want to miss. Tune in on November 23rd for BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles!

BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles Fight Card

Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov (lightweight)

Lavar Johnson vs. Anthony Garrett (heavyweight)

Keith Richardson vs. Brandon Conley (cruiserweight)

Chase Gormley vs. Tylor SiJohn (heavyweight)

Rodney Thomas vs. Danasabe Mohammed (middleweight)

Dan Godoy vs. Ryan Petersen (welterweight)

Vincent Familari vs. Michael Manno (middleweight)

Mike Hansen vs. Dominick Carey (flyweight)

Steven Sainsbury vs. Paulo Games (middleweight)

Cody Vidal vs. Kevin Sims (light heavyweight)

BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on Prime Video and DAZN streaming services. The Free Prelims Live Stream on YouTube begins at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

