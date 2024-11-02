Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron Live Fight Prelims Video

Golden Boy Fight Nights presents an exciting night of boxing action when they travel to Las Vegas for the return of undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas on November 2.

Schofield Jr. will fight Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs) of Querétaro, Mexico in a 12-round main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The event will be shown online via DAZN streaming app and a pre-show undercard fight prelims will air on YouTube prior to the main card

In the co-main event, Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania in super middleweight 12-round bout. Both fighters have the same record making them identically equal heading into the fight. The winner advances one step closer to a WBA title shot.

In the lone championship bout undefeated IBF women’s flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella, California and unified WBA/WBC/WBO flyweight champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina will fight for the undisputed crown at flyweight. This will be a huge moment for the winner to become one of the few undisputed champions in the four belt era.

Watch Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron on Saturday, November 2, 2024 and exclusively broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 8:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET and the Free live stream prelim card on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel starting at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT.

Golden Boy Fight Nights: Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron Free Live Stream Prelims

Main Card

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Stevens

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO Titles)

Super Middleweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson

Welterweight – Joel Iriarte vs. Xavier Madrid

Undercard Prelims

Welterweight – Eric Tudor vs. Harold Calderon

Featherweight – Asa Stevens vs. Garen Diagan

Super Featherweight – Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma

Bantamweight – Jordan Fuentes vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

