Misfits Boxing X Series 19 Qatar: AnEsonGib vs Slim Live Stream Fight Prelims

AnEsonGib and Slim Albaher are finally set to settle their long-running rivalry at Misfits & DAZN Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard on November 28, 2024, in a colossal crossover boxing spectacle. This showdown will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, bringing the explosive energy of crossover boxing to the global stage.

MF & DAZN: X Series 19 lands in Doha, the enchanting capital city of Qatar, for an unforgettable night of action-packed boxing. The Supercard will be held at the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena, offering fans a world-class venue to enjoy the fights. The headlining match between Gib and Slim is one that fans have been eagerly waiting for, and if the headliner lives up to the hype fans will leave satisfied.

The event is delivered in association with Visit Qatar, ensuring that not only is the action in the ring top-tier, but the location itself is a key highlight for sports and recreation. As the boxing world turns its eyes to the Middle East, Qatar becomes the stage for crossover boxing.

The centerpiece of the event is MFB middleweight championship clash between AnEsonGib and Slim champion Albaher. The two internet personalities-turned-boxers have developed a fierce rivalry over the years, making this battle one of the most evenly matched in the crossover scene. With both fighters being experienced and getting better this will be one of the most skilled bouts in the companies history.

Alongside the main event, the night will feature a host of other exciting matchups. Deji Olatunji, one of the most popular figures in crossover boxing, returns to the ring.

The action doesn’t stop there, as the night will see Jay Swingler take on Nich LMAO in a rematch of their thrilling 2023 encounter. The two have become familiar rivals, and their upcoming battle promises to build on their first explosive meeting.

In the co-main event, Filipino social media star Salt Papi will face Britian’s King Kenny in a light heavyweight bout that could steal the show. Their clash will surely be a crowd-pleaser given the styles of both fighters.

The MFB welterweight championship will also be on the line when champion Jarvis Khattri returns to the X Series to take on the top challenger Ben Williams.

In addition to these exciting bouts, fans will be treated to a range of exciting matchups featuring rising stars in the crossover boxing scene. Don’t miss it – tune in to DAZN on November 28!

Main Card

Middleweight: AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. King Kenny

Catchweight: Deji Olatunji vs. Dawood Savage

Welterweight: Jarvis Khattri vs. Ben Williams

Middleweight: NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer

Lightweight: YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra

Heavyweight: Chase DeMoor vs. Kelz

Prelims

Middleweight: Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz

Middleweight: Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini

Misfits & DAZN Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2024, will air live at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT, live stream available on DAZN and Free Prelims countdown show on YouTube.

MISFITS & DAZN X SERIES 19 QATAR: THE SUPERCARD PRELIMS LIVE



Like this: Like Loading...