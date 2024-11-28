Misfits & DAZN Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher Live Stream Info

Misfits Boxing Brings the Heat to Doha with X Series 19: “The Supercard”

Misfits Boxing makes its highly anticipated debut in Doha, Qatar, with X Series 19 – The Supercard, set to deliver an action-packed night of thrilling matchups. The event, taking place on Saturday, November 28, 2024, will air live at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT, live stream available on DAZN.

The main event will feature an explosive middleweight title clash between two of social media’s biggest crossover boxing stars: AnEsonGib and Slim Albaher. The anticipation couldn’t be higher as these two powerhouse gaming influencers step into the ring to settle their rivalry and battle for the prestigious MFB middleweight title. Both fighters are coming into the fight with something to prove, making this one of the most eagerly awaited bouts in Misfits Boxing history.

In another thrilling matchup, Jarvis Khattri will defend his MFB welterweight title against Ben Williams. Khattri has become a dominant force in the division, but Williams will be looking to make a statement and upset the reigning champion.

One of the evening’s most exciting bouts features Salt Papi, the Filipino fan favorite, as he faces King Kenny in a light heavyweight showdown. Both fighters have amassed a significant following, and their bout is expected to be a can’t miss event.

Additionally, KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji makes his return to the ring, facing Dawood Savage in a light heavyweight matchup. After an eventful career in the crossover boxing niche, Deji’s comeback is sure to generate plenty of buzz.

In the middleweight division, NichLmao will take on Warren Spencer in a matchup that promises to be fast-paced and full of drama. Meanwhile, YuddyGangTV and Lil Cracra will meet in a lightweight clash, with both fighters eager to prove they have what it takes to rise through the Misfits boxing ranks.

The heavyweight division will also be represented as Misfits boxing veteran Chase DeMoor faces off against newcomer Kelz, with both men looking to make an impact in their first major bout under the Misfits Boxing banner.

The event will kick off with the prelims, featuring Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz in a middleweight bout, and Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini also squaring off in the middleweight division.

With a stacked card featuring fan favorites, rising stars, and fierce competitors, X Series 19: The Supercard promises to be a night of unforgettable action. Fans around the world can tune in to DAZN on November 28 to catch every punch, every knockout, and every moment of drama.

Full Fight Card:

Main Card:

Middleweight: AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. King Kenny

Catchweight: Deji Olatunji vs. Dawood Savage

Welterweight: Jarvis Khattri vs. Ben Williams

Middleweight: NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer

Lightweight: YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra

Heavyweight: Chase DeMoor vs. Kelz

Prelims:

Middleweight: Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz

Middleweight: Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini

Mark your calendars and prepare for fun crossover boxing event, as Misfits Boxing takes over Doha, Qatar! For more information visit: www.Misfitsboxing.com

Like this: Like Loading...