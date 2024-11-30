Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai Free Live Fight Prelims Video

This Saturday, November 30, 2024, boxing fans will be treated to a flyweight battle between two of Britain’s brightest talents, Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai. The action unfolds at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, with a thrilling undercard and a live preliminary Before The Bell fight card streaming for free on YouTube, ahead of the main broadcast on DAZN.

In the headliner, former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) will take on the undefeated 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (8-0, 6 KOs) in a 12-round flyweight clash. The fight is a career-defining opportunity for Yafai, who returns to the ring in his hometown of Birmingham, looking to prove he has what it takes to compete at the elite level of the division.

For Yafai, he is out to prove he is in the top tier. Having already earned a strong reputation in the amateur ranks, the 31-year-old is eager to take the next step toward global recognition. A win over Edwards would not only extend his unbeaten record but could also put him in line for a future world title shot. Yafai is the hometown favorite, and with his electrifying knockout power, he’ll be looking to make a statement in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

Edwards, meanwhile, is determined to reclaim his place among the world’s best. The 28-year-old Londoner is coming off a victory earlier this year, looking to secure a second consecutive win in 2024 after losing his world title. Though his knockout rate is modest, Edwards is known for his slick boxing style, ring intelligence, and ability to outclass opponents. This fight presents an opportunity for Edwards to bounce back, rebuild his career, and perhaps set the stage for another world title run.

Both fighters share a mutual respect, having sparred many rounds together in the past, and their camaraderie was evident at Thursday’s press conference. However, come fight night, both will be solely focused on victory.

The undercard is packed with exciting matchups. In the co-feature, welterweight contenders Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) and Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) will clash in a 10-round battle. Also, Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) faces Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title in a 12-round contest.

Other notable bouts include lightweight prospects Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) and Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) going head-to-head in a 10-round matchup, while Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KO) faces Benn Norman (7-5) in a six-round flyweight bout.

The Before The Bell preliminary card kicks off at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT with a light heavyweight English title fight between Troy Jones and Michael Stephenson, followed by additional exciting bouts leading into the main card.

With so much on the line for every fighter involved, Saturday’s event promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing. Fans can catch all the action live, starting with the Before The Bell stream on YouTube, followed by the main DAZN broadcast at 2:00 PM ET.

Main Card

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai – Flyweight

Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson – Welterweight

Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly – Middleweight

Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne – Lightweight

Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman – Flyweight

Preliminary Undercard

Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson – Light Heavyweight

Aaron Bowen vs. James Todd – Middleweight

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Marvin Solano – Super Featherweight

Taylor Bevan vs. Greg O’Neill – Super Middleweight

Callum Smith vs. Carlos Galvan – Light Heavyweight

Like this: Like Loading...