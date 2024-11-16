Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Live Stream on Netflix

Netflix is making a major bet on boxing with its first-ever live-streamed boxing event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

The November 15 broadcast will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The commentary team will feature Mauro Ranallo, actress Rosie Perez, and Hall of Fame boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor take on Amanda Serrano for the women’s undisputed super lightweight championship.

Mario Barrios will defend his WBC welterweight title for the first time against rugged challenger Abel Ramos.

YouTube star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. After starting with crossover social media boxing, he fell in love with the sport and is now competing professionally as one of the top draws in the industry.

However, Paul is also one of the most controversial figures in boxing, playing up his villain persona and drawing fans who hope that 58-year-old Mike Tyson will knock him out and teach him a lesson.

Tyson, now almost 60, still has the experience and pedigree of a boxing legend. However, he faces a significant age disadvantage, having not fought professionally in over 20 years. He will need to be cautious of Paul’s youth and size advantage.

Main Card (Netflix)

Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)

Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Preliminary Card (YouTube)

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Live Stream Fight on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on Netflix. For more information visit: Netflix.com

