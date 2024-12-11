Jaime Munguia Takes on Undefeated Bruno Surace This Saturday, December 14, Live on Top Rank Boxing

This Saturday, December 14, boxing enthusiasts across the globe will be treated to an action-packed night of world-class boxing. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents the battle between Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia and France’s undefeated rising star Bruno Surace, live from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

The 10-round main event will feature Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a former junior middleweight world champion, as he continues his relentless pursuit of greatness. Munguia, known for his relentless pressure, has been one of the most exciting fighters in the sport.

After a thrilling start to 2024, including a devastating ninth-round knockout of John Ryder and a hard-fought but ultimately disappointing loss to Canelo Alvarez in a bid for the undisputed super middleweight crown, Munguia has bounced back in style. In his Top Rank on ESPN debut in September, he defeated the previously undefeated Erik Bazinyan by 10th-round knockout, reaffirming his status as one of the top fighters in the division.

Now, Munguia sets his sights on Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), a 26-year-old undefeated contender who enters the ring for his first major international test. Surace, with an unblemished record and only two early-career draws, is considered a rising star in the sport.

The Frenchman’s impressive 2023 campaign saw him defeat Milos Jankovic in May and claim a big win over unbeaten prospect Jhon Jader Obregon in December. This will be Surace’s chance to prove himself on the global stage and challenge Munguia for supremacy in the super middleweight division.

The action will kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 14, 2024, with the event live streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., offering fans around the world a chance to witness a potential fight of the year.

Fight Card

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Alan Picasso vs. Isaac Sackey

Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa

Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona