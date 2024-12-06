Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — On December 7, undefeated Australian boxing sensation Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) will make the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title against Brooklyn’s Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs).

The world championship bout will take place at the iconic Coliseo Roberto Clemente and will be streamed live on DAZN with a free live prelim undercard on YouTube. The 12-round contest marks a major step for both fighters in their respective careers, with Paro looking to solidify his championship reign and Hitchins aiming for his first shot at the top of the division.

In the co-main event, two Puerto Rican fighters will collide in an all-Island showdown. Undefeated Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) faces the experienced Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight bout. This all Puerto Rican match-up promises to be a thrilling encounter for fans in attendance.

The undercard will also feature a 10-round flyweight contest between Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) and Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) from Hartford, Connecticut.

Further thrilling bouts are expected from Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs), who will face Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (20-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Castro, a rising star from Fresno, CA, will look to continue his unbeaten streak in a match that promises to entertain boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

The action will begin with Before The Bell free live stream preliminary bouts, where William Ortiz (6-0, 4 KOs) will take on Lionell Taz Colon Santana (6-0, 3 KOs) in a super lightweight clash. Both fighters are undefeated, adding intrigue to their eight-round matchup. Another exciting prelim features Washington, D.C.’s Jalil Hackett (9-0, 7 KOs) against Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (13-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight fight for the WBA Continental North America title.

A bantamweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Juan Zayas (10-0-1, 8 KOs) and Dominican fighter Marcelino Nieves (19-0, 13 KOs) is also on the card, as well as a four-round super featherweight encounter between Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (2-0, 1 KO) and Laredo’s Jose Alfredo Guevara (2-2-1, 1 KO).

Additionally, the night will feature a special welterweight showdown between Puerto Rican talent Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs) and Brazil’s Kalindra Faria (2-2), who steps in for the injured Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela. This eight-round contest kicks off the evening’s action.

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, fans can catch the free live stream preliminary bouts on YouTube (Video Below) starting at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET, while the main card will begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Main Fight Card:

Super Lightweight: Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins (12 rounds – IBF title)

Super Featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz (10 rounds – vacant IBF Latino title)

Flyweight: Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez (10 rounds – vacant WBC Silver, Rivera’s WBO Intercontinental & WBA Continental Americas titles)

Lightweight: Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (10 rounds)

Preliminary Bouts:

Super Lightweight: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana (8 rounds)

Welterweight: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman Vazquez (10 rounds – WBA Continental North American title)

Bantamweight: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez (8 rounds)

Welterweight: Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs. Kalindra Faria (8 rounds)

Super Featherweight: Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Jose Alfredo Guevara (4 rounds)