LIVE Stream: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco Free Fight Prelims

Monaco’s prestigious Salle des Etoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo will host Matchroom’s — Monte-Carlo Showdown V — on Saturday, December 14. This exciting card promises a global clash of talent with an electrifying mix of championship bouts, featuring both rising stars and seasoned champions from around the world.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev Faces Ricardo Espinoza for WBA Interim Super Bantamweight Title

The spotlight will shine brightest on the main event as Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev steps into the ring against Mexico’s Ricardo Espinoza Franco for the vacant interim WBA super bantamweight title. Akhmadaliev, an accomplished fighter known for his great amateur career, will be looking to take another significant step toward a world title. His opponent, the hard-hitting Espinoza Franco, will be hungry for glory as he seeks to make his mark on the world stage.

With both fighters having an offensive style, this 12-round showdown promises to deliver fireworks for boxing fans. The goal is to move one step closer to a world title opportunity as these two warriors battle it out for the interim WBA title.

Co-Main Event: Beatriz Ferreira Defends Women’s IBF Lightweight Title

In the co-main event, undefeated champion Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil will defend her IBF lightweight title against France’s Licia Boudersa. Ferreira, a decorated champion known for her technical brilliance, faces a tough challenge in the form of Boudersa, who has been steadily climbing the ranks in the lightweight division. This 10-round contest promises to be a tactical battle, with both women determined to claim the IBF strap.

Cruiserweight Clash: Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea for European Title

The action continues in the cruiserweight division with a thrilling 12-round battle for the vacant EBU European title. Undefeated Cheavon Clarke, the Jamaican-born, UK-based fighter, will square off against fellow undefeated Leonardo Mosquea, a talented French fighter of Dominican descent. Clarke’s raw power and aggressive style will meet Mosquea’s well-rounded technique in a fight that promises to be both explosive and high-paced. The vacant European title is on the line, adding extra incentive for both fighters to put on a memorable performance. This is a battle of undefeated fighters with someone leaving the ring with their first professional loss.

Gary Cully Defends WBA Continental Lightweight Title

Also on the card, Gary Cully of Ireland will put his WBA Continental lightweight title on the line against England’s Maxi Hughes in a 10-round lightweight contest. Cully, known for his sharp boxing skills, will look to continue his rise through the ranks while Hughes, a veteran of the ring, will be determined to spoil the Irishman’s title defense and take the championship home to the UK.

Heavyweight Action: Teremoana Teremoana vs. Volodymyr Katsuk

The evening will also feature a heavyweight clash between Teremoana Teremoana and Volodymyr Katsuk in a 6-round battle. Both fighters are looking to make a statement in the heavyweight division, and their showdown promises to bring plenty of intensity to the ring.

Monte-Carlo Showdown V will not only showcase a thrilling lineup of international boxing talent but also celebrate the global nature of the sport. With fighters representing countries such as Uzbekistan, Mexico, Brazil, France, the UK, Ireland, and more, this event is a true melting pot of boxing excellence.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the luxurious Salle des Etoiles in Monaco, with the action set to begin at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT. Fans can tune in to watch the championship bouts unfold live from one of the most glamorous and iconic venues in world boxing.

Watch Monte-Carlo Showdown V: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Before The Bell Live Prelims on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on YouTube (Video Below).