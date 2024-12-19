LIVE Stream: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Fight Week Press Conference

Usyk vs Fury 2: Tension Builds as Final Press Conference Ahead of Highly Anticipated Rematch Takes Place on Thursday

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Heavyweight stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will exchange words one final time before their much-anticipated heavyweight championship rematch on December 21. The two fighters, who already share a storied rivalry, will come face to face at the final press conference in Riyadh, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying battle inside the ring.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), the reigning four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion, holds the upper hand after his victory over Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in May by split decision. In their first encounter, Usyk stunned the boxing world by knocking down Fury in the ninth round, the win solidified his place in boxing history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion to hold all four major belts. Now, Fury is looking for redemption, vowing to reclaim the title he once held before Usyk’s historic achievement.

The press conference, which takes place at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on Thursday, December 19 will allow the fighters and their camps to share their last thoughts before stepping in the ring. Will the two teams exchange fiery words and intense stares, or will it be a cordial affair this time around.

Usyk, calm yet focused, has spoke about his confidence in defending his titles, while Fury, never one to shy away from a bold statement, promised a victory that would leave no doubt about who the true heavyweight champion is.

In the co-feature, Ukrainian knockout artist Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) takes on the UK’s Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) in a super welterweight contest. Meanwhile, undefeated British heavyweight Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) faces Australian Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) in a matchup that could establish a new heavyweight standout.

Fans will also be treated to an exciting all-British heavyweight clash between Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs), while Scotland’s Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) battles Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England in a thrilling super featherweight bout. Other notable matchups on the card include France’s Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) against Poland’s Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight, and the featherweight showdown between British fighter Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) and Wales’ Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs).

Also on the undercard are heavyweight contests featuring Ukraine’s Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) against Mexico’s Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs), and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel (1-0) who makes his professional debut against Colombian-born Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).

Watch Usyk vs. Fury II Live on Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT on DAZN.

