Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Free Fight Live Stream Prelim Show

Usyk vs Fury 2: The Rematch of the Century Set for December 21 in Riyadh

After their competitive first encounter in May, Ukraine’s undisputed two-weight champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury are set to square off once again in the rematch. The fight, which will be broadcast live on DAZN, is scheduled for December 21 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first bout between Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) saw the Ukrainian emerge victorious by a split decision, capturing the WBC belt and retaining his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles. Now, nearly eight months later, the two giants of the heavyweight division will return to the ring with everything on the line in a 12-round clash that promises drama and action.

Usyk, a crafty southpaw, known for his tactical brilliance, shocked many by defeating Fury in their initial bout, solidifying his place as one of the sport’s best. However, Fury, who became a champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko nearly a decade ago, has made it clear he’s coming for redemption in this highly awaited rematch. A win for Fury would give him a chance to reclaim his position as the unified heavyweight champion and extend his undefeated record.

In the co-feature, an exciting 10-round heavyweight showdown will see Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) take on Australia’s Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs). Itauma, a rising star in the division, will be looking to continue his perfect record and establish himself as a future title contender, while McKean aims to bounce back from his only career loss.

Additionally, the event will feature a thrilling 12-round super welterweight matchup between Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) and England’s Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs), as well as several other exciting undercard bouts. Notably, an all-British heavyweight clash between Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) will bring even more drama to the night.

Other undercard bouts include a super featherweight clash between Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) and Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs), as well as a light heavyweight showdown between Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) and Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs). The night will open with a six-round lightweight bout between Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel (1-0) and Spain’s Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).

Watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 Live Stream prelim build up show on December 21, at 7:30 AM PT on DAZN’s YouTube Channel (Video Below)

