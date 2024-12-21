Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2, How To Watch Live Online, Stream Start Time

Usyk vs. Fury 2: Heavyweight Giants Ready to Clash in Riyadh for Ultimate Showdown

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The stage is set for one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in heavyweight boxing history. After their thrilling first encounter in May, Ukrainian undisputed two-weight champion Oleksandr Usyk will once again face British heavyweight Tyson Fury in a high-stakes showdown on December 21, 2024, at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight, which will be broadcast live on DAZN, promises to deliver another drama-filled chapter in the saga of two of boxing’s biggest names.

The First Encounter: Usyk’s Historic Victory

In their initial bout earlier this year, Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) emerged victorious by a split decision in what was widely considered a stunning upset. The Ukrainian southpaw, known for his technical mastery and elusive footwork, added Fury’s WBC heavyweight title to his already impressive IBF, WBA, and WBO belts. Usyk’s win established him as one of the sport’s greatest pound-for-pound talents, while also cementing his place at the top of the heavyweight division.

But Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs), who had ruled the heavyweight scene since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko nearly a decade ago, isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. The “Gypsy King” has made it clear he is coming for redemption in the rematch, eager to reclaim the titles he once held and extend his undefeated record. With everything on the line, the highly anticipated rematch is expected to provide fireworks in the ring.

A Crucial Rematch for Both Fighters

This December, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Usyk will aim to defend his heavyweight crown and solidify his legacy as one of the division’s all-time greats. For Fury, it’s a chance to reclaim the status of unified heavyweight champion and reassert his dominance in boxing’s most prestigious weight class. The fighters, both known for their immense size and skill, will face off in a 12-round battle that could determine the future of the heavyweight division for years to come.

Co-Feature: Rising Star Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean

The action doesn’t stop at the top of the card. In an exciting 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) will square off against Australia’s Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs). Itauma, a highly touted prospect, will look to keep his perfect record intact and prove himself as a future contender for the heavyweight throne. Meanwhile, McKean, coming off his only career loss, will be desperate to bounce back and put himself back in title contention.

Super Welterweight Action: Bohachuk vs. Davis

In addition to the heavyweight clash, the event will feature a thrilling 12-round super welterweight matchup between Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) and England’s Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs). With both fighters known for their knockout power, fans can expect an explosive encounter between the two rising stars.

Heavyweight Drama: Fisher vs. Allen

The undercard will also include an intriguing all-British heavyweight clash between Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs). Fisher, undefeated and hungry for a shot at a world title, will look to showcase his talents against the battle-tested Allen, whose experience in the ring could pose a serious challenge to the rising star.

Additional Undercard Bouts

The excitement continues with several other intriguing matchups, including:

Super Featherweight: Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) vs. Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs)

Light Heavyweight: Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) vs. Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs)

Lightweight: Mohammed Alakel (1-0) vs. Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs)

How to Watch: Live on DAZN

Fans can catch all the action live on YouTube starting with the Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream Prelim Build-Up Show at 7:30 AM PT on December 21. For the main event, the full fight card will be available on DAZN, bringing the action straight to your living room or mobile device.

Will Usyk prove his dominance once again, or will Fury reclaim his throne as the undisputed heavyweight champion? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: this is a fight you won’t want to miss.

Date: December 21, 2024

Location: King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast: Live Stream on DAZN

Start Time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT

