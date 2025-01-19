BKFC Fight Night Pechanga: Kurdanov vs Brito Free Live Fight Prelims

Get ready for an explosive start to 2025 as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) gears up for its first event of the new year! Following a historic 2024 that saw the promotion reach new heights with unforgettable moments, rising star fighters, and groundbreaking broadcast deals, BKFC is returning to action bigger than ever.

This Saturday, the action takes place at the iconic Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA, with BKFC Pechanga set to showcase a night of intense combat. Fans can catch all the action live worldwide on The BKFC App.

The headliner for this electrifying event features a thrilling welterweight clash between two of the most feared fighters in the sport. Bare knuckle veteran Elvin “El Bandido” Brito steps into the Squared Circle for the 12th time, continuing his pursuit of the BKFC World Welterweight Championship. Standing in his way is Evgeny “The Sailor” Kurdanov, a powerhouse from Russia with a reputation for ruthless fighting. This showdown promises fireworks as both fighters look to cement their place at the top of the division.

In the co-main event, JorDan “Hayes Haymaker” Christensen faces Robbie “Problems” Peralta in a lightweight battle that is sure to deliver. With a combined 13 BKFC bouts between them, both fighters are hungry for a statement win to launch their 2025 campaigns and break into the Top 5 rankings in the highly competitive lightweight division.

Pechanga will also feature a roster of rising stars, including Art Driscoll, Fernando “The Menifee Maniac” Gonzalez, Alexander Prince Gutierrez, Erick “El Travieso” Lozano, Gabriel “Hands of Stone” Mota, Ryan “RYU” Petersen, Jeremy Sauceda, Matt “The Hawk” Soscholotiuk, Rodney Thomas, and Luis “El Jefe” Villasenor.

Buckle up for an unforgettable night of bare knuckle action — it’s Fight Week, and BKFC is set to make 2025 its biggest year yet! The Free Fight prelims live stream on YouTube start at 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

BKFC Pechanga Fight Card

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Elvin Leon Brito – Welterweight

Robbie Peralta vs. Jordan Christensen – Lightweight

Rodney Thomas vs. Art Driscoll – Welterweight

Mike Andaya vs. Dan Godoy – Lightweight

Ryan Petersen vs. Matthew Socholotiuk – Welterweight

Caleb Avila vs. Tylor Sijohn – Heavyweight

Iman Williams vs. Gabriel Mota – Heavyweight

Luis Villasenor vs. Jeremy Sauceda – Middleweight

Alexander Gutierrez vs. Justyn Martinez – Flyweight

