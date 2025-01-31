Muslim Gadzhimagomedov vs. Thabiso Mchunu Full Fight Live Stream Video

An intriguing IBA Champions’ Night match-up between bridgerweight standout Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, and the seasoned South African contender, Thabiso Mchunu takes place on January 31, 2025 at the International Boxing Center in Moscow, Russia. This bout, taking place in the heart of Moscow, promises to be a significant step for both fighters in their respective careers. The event will stream live for free on the IBA Boxing YouTube Channel.

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, at 28 years old, has quickly risen through the ranks with his notable amateur background, clinching a silver medal in the heavyweight division at the 2020/2021 Olympics. Transitioning to the professional scene, Gadzhimagomedov has an impeccable record of 5-0 with 3 knockouts. His recent victories include a title-winning performance against Zhaoxin Zhang in July and a successful defense against Leon Harth in October, both showcasing his ability to dominate at the professional level. His athleticism, combined with his amateur pedigree, positions him as a formidable force in the bridgerweight division, which is a relatively new weight class recognized by the WBA and WBC, bridging the gap between cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Thabiso Mchunu, known as “The Rock,” brings a wealth of experience to the ring. At 36, Mchunu has a record of 23-7 with 13 knockouts. His career has been marked by battles against top-tier competition, including a notable loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2016 and a controversial split decision defeat to Ilunga Makabu in 2022 for the WBC cruiserweight title. Mchunu’s resilience and tactical boxing have made him a respected figure in the sport, despite some setbacks. His last fight was a split decision loss to Yamil Alberto Peralta, but his experience in high-pressure situations could be a critical factor against the less seasoned Gadzhimagomedov.

This fight represents a significant challenge for Gadzhimagomedov, stepping up against a fighter with proven skills against elite boxers. Mchunu’s experience might not only test Gadzhimagomedov’s technical skills but also his ability to manage the pressure of defending his title. On the other hand, Mchunu could use this opportunity to reclaim his standing in the boxing world, especially in a division where he might feel more competitive given his previous performances at cruiserweight.

For Gadzhimagomedov, a win would solidify his status as a dominant force in the bridgerweight division, potentially opening doors for unification fights or high-profile matchups. For Mchunu, victory would not only be a personal triumph but could also rekindle interest in his career, possibly leading to another shot at a world title in a different weight class or a rematch with one of his previous adversaries.

Gadzhimagomedov has the advantage of youth and home-ground support, but Mchunu’s ring craft and experience could still surprise. The fight is scheduled to be aired live on the IBA’s YouTube page at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Friday, January 31, offering global fans an opportunity to watch this compelling match-up unfold.

IBA Champions Night Fight Card

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov vs. Thabiso Mchunu

Artem Suslenkov vs. Jack Mulowayi

Dmitry Zakharov vs. Saidjamshid Jafarov

Artur Nagapetyan vs. Samuel Carmona

Angelina Lukas vs. Ayisat Oriyomi

Ruslan Belousov vs. Gabriel Santisima

Tamerlan Ozdoev vs. Mouhamed Oumarou

