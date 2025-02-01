David Benavidez vs David Morrell Free Live Fight Prelims Video

Las Vegas, NV – Two of the boxing’s most promising undefeated light heavyweight contenders, David Benavidez and David Morrell, prepare to square off on February 1, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena. This event promises not only a thrilling main event but also a stacked undercard including a free live stream preliminary card on YouTube that will captivate fans from around the globe.

David Benavidez, known as “The Mexican Monster,” enters the ring with an undefeated record of 29-0, 24 by knockout. His recent victory to claim the interim WBC light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk showcases his readiness to dominate the division. On the other side, David Morrell Jr., with an equally impressive record of 11-0, 9 KOs, steps into this fight holding the WBA “Regular” light heavyweight title, which he secured in an August 2024 bout against Radivoje Kalajdzic. Morrell’s journey has been marked by his devastating power and strategic prowess in the ring.

The feud between Benavidez and Morrell has been simmering with both fighters exchanging words in the media, setting the stage for a personal as well as professional battle. Benavidez, in a recent statement, emphasized his intention to test Morrell’s resilience, while Morrell confidently claimed he would show Benavidez levels he’s never encountered before. This Saturday, these claims will be put to the test in what many are predicting could be a fight of the year candidate.

The undercard is no less exciting, headlined by a featherweight title rematch between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr. for the WBC crown. Their previous encounter, a 2021 bout, ended with Fulton handing Figueroa his first professional defeat, making this rematch a must-watch for fans seeking redemption or confirmation of dominance.

Also featured on the card is the Mexican slugfest between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Angel Fierro at super lightweight, promising fireworks given their aggressive styles. Jesus Ramos Jr. will take on Jeison Rosario, hoping to continue his rise in the middleweight ranks, while the prelims include a WBA featherweight eliminator between Mirco Cuello and Christian Olivo, setting the stage for future title contention.

This event, which will be broadcast on Prime Video PPV, represents more than just a fight; it’s a narrative of ambition, rivalry, and the quest for supremacy in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions. The winner of the Benavidez vs. Morrell bout will position themselves as the mandatory challenger for the undisputed light heavyweight title, currently held by the winner of the upcoming Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch.

The free live stream preliminary card begins at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on February 1, 2025 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell, 12 rounds – Benavidez’s interim WBC title, Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ title

Featherweight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton, 12 rounds – Figueroa’s WBC title

Super Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro, 10 rounds

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario, 10 rounds

Preliminary Undercard

Featherweight: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz, 10 rounds

Lightweight: Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar, 8 rounds

Early Fight Card

Lightweight: Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla, 8 rounds

Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas, 8 rounds

Light Heavyweight: John Easter vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds

Middleweight: Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds

Super Featherweight: Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano, 6 rounds

