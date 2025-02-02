David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live PBC on Prime Video Fight Results

Las Vegas is set to host one of the most highly anticipated boxing matchups of the year as undefeated light heavyweight contenders David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. prepare to face off this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. With both fighters boasting unblemished records, they battle for dominance in the division and a potential shot at undisputed glory. Live fight results of tonight’s event will be posted below.

David Benavidez, nicknamed “El Monstruo,” enters the ring with an impressive 29-0 record, including 24 knockouts. Having already made a name for himself in the super middleweight division, the Phoenix-born fighter successfully transitioned to light heavyweight, capturing the interim WBC light heavyweight title after a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Known for his relentless aggression and knockout power, Benavidez is eager to cement himself as a dominant force in his new weight class.

Facing him is David Morrell Jr., the Cuban southpaw with a record of 11-0 and nine knockouts. Holding the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight title, Morrell has rapidly emerged as one of boxing’s brightest stars. His blend of speed, skill, and power has made him a formidable opponent, and he looks to prove his mettle against Benavidez in what could be the toughest test of his career.

This fight is more than just a clash of two undefeated fighters—it is a battle for supremacy in the light heavyweight division. The winner will be positioned to challenge the victor of the upcoming Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch, bringing them one step closer to undisputed status. Tensions between Benavidez and Morrell have been running high, as seen during their heated final press conference, setting the stage for an explosive encounter in the ring.

The fight has generated significant buzz across social media and boxing circles, with many predicting a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Benavidez’s bold statements promising a knockout victory have only intensified the excitement, making this a must-watch event for boxing fans worldwide.

Live Fight Results:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell – Winner: Benavidez by unanimous decision (115-111, 115-111, 118-108)

Featherweight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton – Winner: Fulton by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111)

Super Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro – Winner: Cruz by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92)

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario – Winner: Ramos by TKO round 8

Preliminary Undercard

Featherweight: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo – Winner: Cuello by TKO round 10

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz – Winner: Hernandez by TKO round 5

Lightweight: Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar – Winner: Moton by TKO round 3

Early Fight Card

Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas – Winner: Blancas by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 80-72)

Middleweight: Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Danny Rosenberger – Winner: Benavidez Jr by TKO round 5

Super Featherweight: Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano – Winner: Tellez by majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)

