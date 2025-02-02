David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live Stream Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch live as David Benavidez and David Morrell and the undercard fighters speak to reporters and media at the post-fight press conference following the conclusion of Saturday’s PBC PPV on Prime Video event from Las Vegas.

David Benavidez, the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Champion, and David Morrell, holder of the WBA ‘Regular’ Light Heavyweight title, have been at the center of a fiery buildup. Their recent press conferences have been marked by intense verbal sparring, with Benavidez not shying away from provocative statements, labeling Morrell as scared and using strong language to express his disdain. These exchanges have only heightened the anticipation for what the fighters will say after the gloves come off.

Following the conclusion of the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell main event, fans can tune in to watch the post-fight press conference live stream on PBC PPV via Prime Video and on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page. Both David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. will address the media, reflecting on their performances and discussing what lies ahead in their careers.

The press conference is expected to provide insights into the fighters’ mindsets, potential next opponents, and their reactions to the fight’s outcome. This exclusive post-fight event will be a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts eager to hear firsthand from both warriors after their epic battle.

The post-fight press conference is scheduled to start at approximately 12:30 am ET / 9:30 pm PT.

