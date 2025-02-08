Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin Heavyweight Live Stream Fight Prelims

Fan favorite heavyweight contender Derek Chisora returns to the ring against Otto Wallin of Sweden in a Queensberry boxing event titled “The Last Dance” on February, 7 2025 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The prelim undercard for the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin will be live streamed for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel. The undercard features several bouts, showcasing a range of boxers from different weight classes. Here’s a breakdown of the matches:

Zach Parker vs. Willy Hutchinson – This is a 10-round bout at light heavyweight. Parker, with a record of 25-1 and 18 KOs, faces Hutchinson, who stands at 18-2 with 13 KOs.

Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller – Abdulah, with an undefeated record of 11-0 and 7 KOs, defends his Commonwealth featherweight title in a 12-round fight against Miller, who has a record of 14-1 with 3 KOs.

Jack Rafferty vs. Kane Gardner – Rafferty, with an unbeaten record of 24-0 and 15 KOs, takes on Gardner, who has a record of 17-3 with 7 KOs. This bout is for the British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles.

Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati – This is another middleweight bout where Heaney, with a record of 17-0 and 6 KOs, faces Khati, whose record isn’t specified in the available information.

Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov – Both fighters are undefeated heavyweights, fighting for the WBO European heavyweight belt.

Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy – An interesting middleweight fight where Fury, a newcomer with a perfect record, faces Hardy.

Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar – Another middleweight clash where Cooper, an unbeaten prospect, meets Spatar, who has more losses than wins in his record.

Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka – A heavyweight bout, though specifics on their records are not detailed.

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler – This is the last fight on the prelim undercard, also at heavyweight.

These matches are part of the Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin event on Saturday, providing a platform for both established names and rising stars in boxing.

The prelims live stream starts at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on YouTube, followed by the main card onn DAZN.

