Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight, scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, features an exciting free preliminary undercard that will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

These prelims serve as the appetizer to the main card, which headlines Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against Roach in a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video. While the full fight card is stacked with title bouts and high-profile matchups, the YouTube prelims typically showcase up-and-coming talent and competitive early fights to set the tone for the night. Here’s a preview of what fans can expect based on the confirmed prelim bouts:

The prelim undercard includes three announced fights that will air on YouTube before transitioning to the main broadcast. One of the highlighted matchups is Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez. This 10-round middleweight clash will stream live on YouTube as the main event of the PBC on Prime Video prelims. Hurd, a former unified 154-pound champion with a record of 25-3-1 (17 KOs), aims to reclaim his dominance after a mixed run, including a recent split draw against Jeison Rosario in August 2024. Known for his pressure and power, the 34-year-old “Swift” Hurd promises a statement win to reignite his path toward another title shot. Gonzalez, a hard-hitting Venezuelan with a 35-4 (34 KOs) record, brings serious knockout potential, having stopped all but one of his victories. Coming off a loss to Yoenis Tellez in October, the 33-year-old is hungry to upset Hurd and climb the ranks. Expect a high-stakes battle where Hurd’s experience meets Gonzalez’s explosive power—potentially a firefight that could steal the show early.

The second confirmed prelim bout is David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz. This six-round welterweight bout, pits two undefeated prospects against each other in a co-main event slot. Whitmire, an 18-year-old rising star from Washington, D.C., enters with an 8-0 record, including 6 KOs, fresh off a first-round TKO in January. Known for his power and poise beyond his years, he faces his toughest test yet. Munoz, a southpaw from Oceanside, California, boasts a 7-0 record with 5 KOs, riding momentum from a knockout win in 2024. With both fighters bringing knockout ability and perfect records, this clash promises fireworks as they look to make a name for themselves on a high-profile card.

The opening bout of the PBC on Prime Video prelims is Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson. The fight is scheduled for four rounds. Davis, an unbeaten prospect from Fort Washington, Maryland, brings a 5-0 record with all 5 wins by knockout, including a first-round TKO over Alfred Moss Jr. in November 2024. The 23-year-old is riding a wave of momentum with three stoppages in 2024 alone. Facing him is Baltimore’s Jamal Johnson, also undefeated at 2-0 (1 KO), who returns after a nearly two-year layoff since his last fight—a first-round TKO of Da’Vaughtae Bess in March 2023. With Davis’s relentless finishing ability clashing against Johnson’s hunger to prove himself after the hiatus, this matchup promises an explosive start to the night as both fighters aim to keep their perfect records intact.

These prelims offer a fans a glimpse of rising stars in the boxing world. Streaming free on YouTube, it’s an accessible way for fans to kick off the fight night experience before the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to catch these hungry fighters looking to steal the spotlight ahead of the Davis-Roach showdown!

PBC on PRIME Video Prelims

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, middleweight

David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz, 6 rounds, welterweight

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight

