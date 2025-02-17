Keyshawn Davis Stops Denys Berinchyk in Fourth, Claims WBO Lightweight Title

In a stunning display of power and strategy, undefeated Keyshawn Davis knocked out Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to claim the WBO lightweight title at Madison Square Garden Theater, making him a world champion for the first time in his young career.

From the opening bell, Davis, known as “The Businessman,” leveraged his considerable size advantage over the Ukrainian champion, Berinchyk. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but Davis made quick work of his opponent, showcasing his dominance early on.

In the third round, Davis landed a devastating left to the body, sending Berinchyk to the canvas. The Ukrainian managed to rise, but it was clear the tide was turning in Davis’s favor. The fourth round saw Davis repeating his strategy, this time with a body shot that Berinchyk could not recover from, leading referee Harvey Dock to count him out at 1:45 of the round.

Post-fight, an elated Davis addressed the crowd and his future in the division, “I told you I was going to take this title, and I did it in style. Now, I want the big names. Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, whoever has the guts to step into the ring with ‘The Businessman’, let’s make it happen.”

Davis’s performance was not just about brute strength; his tactical approach in breaking down Berinchyk’s defenses was clear. He used his jab to keep Berinchyk at bay while patiently targeting the body, a strategy that paid off handsomely.

Berinchyk, who had won the title by defeating Emanuel Navarrete in May of the previous year, looked visibly outmatched. His attempt to close the distance and engage in close-quarters combat was thwarted by Davis’s superior reach and power.

The victory elevates Davis’s record to 13-0 with 9 knockouts, setting the stage for potential blockbuster matchups in the lightweight division. His victory speech was filled with confidence and ambition, indicating his desire to unify the titles and establish himself as one of the premier fighters in his weight class.

On social media, reactions were swift, with many in the boxing community praising Davis’s performance while others expressed sympathy for Berinchyk’s first professional defeat. The fight was a clear statement from Davis, who, at 25, has now joined the ranks of world champions.

The undercard of the event also featured notable bouts, including Xander Zayas’s knockout victory in the ninth round against Slawa Spomer, further cementing the night as a showcase of emerging talent in boxing.

As Davis basks in his new championship status, the boxing world eagerly watches to see who will be next to challenge the newly crowned WBO lightweight champion. With names like Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis floating around, the lightweight division promises more thrilling encounters in the near future.

