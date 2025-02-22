Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Free Live Fight Undercard

The official fight card for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 event, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been finalized with updates reflecting last-minute changes. This blockbuster card, part of Riyadh Season and dubbed “The Last Crescendo,” features seven title fights showcasing some of boxing’s biggest names across multiple weight classes.

A free live preliminary undercard will be streamed on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

The undercard had some major changes in last minute replacements. In the co-main event, Martin Bakole filled in for an ill Daniel Dubois and will now take on Joseph Parker. Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson who was originally scheduled to defend his title against Floyd Schofield will now face fellow undefeated Josh Padley.

One of the main rising stars Vergil Ortiz Jr. will also be part of this stacked undercard. Ortiz Jr. is known as one of the hardest hitters in boxing, having a high KO ratio and known for his offensive pressure. The Texas native will take on former world champion Israil Madrimov in a 12 round super welterweight bout.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream is available on DAZN and PPV.com. The prelim YouTube card start time in the U.S. is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

The Last Crescendo Fight Card

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs): Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds – Beterbiev’s WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles

Heavyweight (no limit): Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds

Lightweight (135 lbs): Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley, 12 rounds – Stevenson’s WBC title

Middleweight (160 lbs): Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds – Adames’ WBC title

Super Welterweight (154 lbs): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, 12 rounds – Ortiz’s interim WBC title

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs): Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds – Buatsi’s interim WBO title

Heavyweight (no limit): Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds – vacant interim WBC title

Light Heavyweight 175 lbs: Bradley Rea vs. Constantino Nanga *Swing Bout*

