BKFC Philly: Dustin Pague vs. Andrew Angelcor Fight Live at the 2300 Arena on March 21

Philadelphia, PA – March 20, 2025 – The City of Brotherly Love is gearing up for a night of bare-knuckle brutality as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns to the iconic 2300 Arena this Friday, March 21. Headlining the event is a welterweight showdown between Pennsylvania native Dustin “The Disciple” Pague and the undefeated Andrew Angelcor, promising an explosive clash that has fight fans buzzing with anticipation.

Pague, a Carlisle, PA resident with a 3-2 BKFC record, steps into the squared circle with the home crowd firmly in his corner. A UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle warrior, Pague is eager to capitalize on the electric atmosphere of his home state. “I love the Philly fans—they’re loud, they’re crazy, and they bring the energy,” Pague said ahead of the fight. After a last-minute cancellation dashed his hopes of competing at KnuckleMania V in January, Pague sees this main event slot as a chance to reclaim his momentum and make a statement in 2025.

Standing in his way is Andrew Angelcor, a Barstow, CA fighter who boasts an impressive 3-0-1 record in BKFC competition. Fresh off a second-round knockout of Kevin Sims in November, Angelcor is crossing the country with one goal in mind: to keep his unbeaten streak alive. Known for his relentless pressure and devastating power, Angelcor is no stranger to tough challenges, having faced seasoned opponents like Ruben Warr at KnuckleMania IV. “I’m ready to throw down and show Philly what I’m about,” Angelcor declared.

For Pague, a win could propel him back into title contention, a goal he’s openly chasing this year. For Angelcor, a victory over a local favorite like Pague would solidify his status as a rising star in the BKFC welterweight division. With the fight scheduled for five two-minute rounds, expect a fast-paced, no-holds-barred battle that epitomizes the raw intensity of bare-knuckle boxing.

The co-main event features light heavyweights Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA, and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, OH, adding more local flavor to the card. The undercard also showcases Philadelphia’s own John Garbarino (1-0) against Rayne Wells (0-2), alongside other compelling matchups that promise to keep the crowd on its feet.

BKFC Philly: Pague vs. Angelcor will be broadcast live globally on the BKFC App and DAZN, with the first bell set to ring at 8:00 PM EDT. As the 2300 Arena prepares to host another unforgettable night of combat sports, all eyes will be on Pague and Angelcor to deliver a main event worthy of the city’s gritty reputation. Will the hometown hero triumph, or will the California contender spoil the party? Tune in tomorrow to find out.

