Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Trilogy Fight to Stream Live on Netflix

New York, NY – March 26, 2025 – The third chapter in one of the most electrifying rivalries in women’s boxing history is set. Undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor will face off against Amanda Serrano on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, headlining a historic all-women’s professional boxing card. The event, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Matchroom Boxing, will stream live globally on Netflix, promising to deliver another unforgettable clash between two of the sport’s biggest stars.

The trilogy bout marks a return to the iconic venue where Taylor and Serrano first made history in April 2022. That fight, the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden, saw Taylor edge out Serrano by a razor-thin split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight titles. The rematch, held in November 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Texas as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, drew an average of 74 million viewers worldwide, making it the most-watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history. Taylor again emerged victorious, this time by a controversial unanimous decision, despite Serrano landing 324 punches to Taylor’s 217, according to CompuBox stats.

Now, with Taylor holding a 2-0 record over Serrano, the pressure is on Serrano to get a win. The Irish boxing legend, with a professional record of 24-1 (6 KOs), will defend her undisputed super lightweight titles against the Puerto Rican powerhouse, who boasts a 47-3-1 record with 31 knockouts. Serrano, a seven-division world champion, has made no secret of her desire for revenge, vowing to claim the victory she believes she deserved in their previous encounters.

“I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began—at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see,” Serrano said in a recent statement. However, she expressed frustration over the fight’s format, adding, “I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know July 11 will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve.”

Taylor, meanwhile, remains confident in her ability to close out the rivalry on top. “I’m 2-0 against Amanda, but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring, so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy,” the 38-year-old said. “The atmosphere for the first fight [at Madison Square Garden] was amazing, and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around.”

The buildup to the fight kicks off with a press conference on April 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM ET at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Hosted by Ariel Helwani, the event will be free and open to the public, with a live stream available on MVP and Netflix’s YouTube channels. Fans can expect fireworks as the two fighters come face-to-face for the first time since their last bout, which saw Taylor docked a point for excessive headbutting—a point of contention for Serrano and her team.

The trilogy fight is poised to break new ground, headlining the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden, a venue synonymous with boxing’s biggest moments. Tickets are already available on StubHub, with early prices starting at $460 and ranging up to $7,993, reflecting the immense demand for what promises to be a landmark event.

For Taylor, the fight represents a chance to cement her legacy as one of the greatest female boxers of all time, while Serrano aims to even the score and claim the undisputed super lightweight crown. With their previous bouts delivering Fight of the Year-caliber action, the boxing world eagerly awaits whether the third installment will finally settle this epic rivalry—or leave fans clamoring for more.

As the countdown to July 11 begins, one thing is certain: when Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano step into the ring, history will be made once again.

