Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Tokyo, Japan – On Thursday, March 13, 2025, Top Rank on ESPN+ heads to the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena, where a highly anticipated flyweight unification bout will see WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji square off against WBA titleholder Seigo Yuri Akui.

This all-Japanese clash headlines a stacked tripleheader of world title fights, promising an electrifying night of action for fans of the sweet science. With both fighters bringing impressive credentials and contrasting styles to the ring, the stakes couldn’t be higher as they vie to unify the 112-pound division.

Kenshiro Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs), known as “The Amazing Boy,” enters as the slight favorite. The 33-year-old from Kyoto has been a dominant force in the lower weight classes, previously unifying the light flyweight division before moving up to flyweight in 2024. His most recent outing saw him claim the vacant WBC flyweight title with an 11th-round knockout of Cristofer Rosales in October 2024. Teraji’s blend of technical precision and knockout power—he boasts a 63% KO rate—makes him a formidable challenge. This will be his first defense of the flyweight crown, and a win could solidify his status as one of boxing’s elite.

Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs), the 29-year-old WBA champion from Kurashiki, is riding an 11-fight win streak that dates back to 2018. A former Japanese flyweight champ, Akui captured the WBA belt in January 2024 with a unanimous decision over Artem Dalakian and has since defended it twice, most recently edging out Thananchai Charunphak by split decision in October 2024. While his 52% knockout rate trails Teraji’s, Akui’s resilience and reach advantage could pose problems for the WBC champ. Ranked No. 1 by ESPN in the flyweight division, Akui aims to prove he’s more than an underdog in this unification clash.

This bout is more than just a title fight—it’s a chance for either man to etch his name among the flyweight greats. Teraji, ranked No. 2 by both ESPN and The Ring, seeks to unify a second weight class, while Akui (No. 3 by The Ring) looks to upset the odds and cement his rise. The winner could set their sights on further unification, with the WBO title—contested on the undercard—potentially in play later this year.

Teraji’s experience in unification bouts and his superior power give him the edge, but Akui’s durability and recent momentum make this a close call. Expect a competitive fight, with Teraji likely prevailing by late stoppage or decision. Tune in to witness history in the making as Tokyo hosts a night of world-class boxing.

The Tokyo event features two additional world title fights. In the co-main event, WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga (8-1, 6 KOs) defends against former two-division champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (19-2, 12 KOs), a fighter Teraji previously defeated in 2022. Additionally, Shokichi Iwata (14-1, 11 KOs) puts his WBO light flyweight title on the line against Rene Santiago (13-4, 9 KOs). A bantamweight bout between Tomoya Tsuboi and Boonrueang Phayom rounds out the televised card.

How to Watch and Start Time:

Fans won’t want to miss this flyweight frenzy. In the United States, the action streams live on ESPN+ starting at 4:00 AM ET/1:00 AM PT, with the main event ring walks expected around 7:00 AM ET. Subscriptions are $11.99 monthly or $119.99 annually. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Action broadcasts the event from 9:00 AM GMT, with ring walks for Teraji vs. Akui slated for approximately 11:00 AM GMT (timings subject to change). Sky Sports packages start at £20 per month, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for subscribers. In Japan, the fight airs on U-Next, while viewers elsewhere may need a VPN if the broadcast isn’t available locally.

