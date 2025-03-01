LIVE Stream: Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan Fight Card Prelims Video

Belfast, Northern Ireland – March 1, 2025 – The SSE Arena is set to erupt tonight as two of Ireland’s brightest undefeated rising stars, Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan, collide in a highly anticipated welterweight clash.

This all-Irish showdown, billed as a final eliminator for the IBF world title, promises fireworks with both fighters boasting undefeated records and knockout power.

A free four fight prelim live stream will air on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Hometown hero Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) will enjoy the roar of the Belfast crowd as he faces Limerick’s slick southpaw Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs). With Irish pride and a potential world title shot on the line, the tension is palpable. Crocker, known for his heavy hands, aims to defend his turf, while Donovan, trained by former world champion Andy Lee, plans to silence the hostile crowd with his skill and speed.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has dubbed this “one of the biggest fights in Irish boxing history,” and with 8,000 fans expected to pack the arena, the atmosphere will be electric. The 12-round main event headlines a stacked Matchroom Boxing card, broadcast live on DAZN starting at 7 PM GMT.

Will Crocker’s power prevail, or can Donovan outbox his rival to claim victory? Tune in tonight to witness a fight that could shape the future of the welterweight division!

The Before The Bell Prelims begins at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT / 5:00 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, 2025 on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel

Main Card

Welterweight: Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan, 12 rounds – IBF title eliminator

Light Heavyweight: Craig Richards vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds

Featherweight: Kurt Walker vs. Leon Woodstock, 10 rounds

Cruiserweight: Tommy McCarthy vs. Steven Ward, 10 rounds

Before The Bell Prelims

Super Bantamweight: Ruadhan Farrell vs. Gerard Hughes, 8 rounds

Lightweight: Shauna Browne vs. Elif Nur Turhan, 10 rounds

Super Bantamweight: Jack O’Neill vs. Mohammed Wako, 4 rounds

Middleweight: Aaron Bowen vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro, 6 rounds

